TouchMath Announces the Acquisition of Classworks

TouchMath Acquires Classworks, Enhancing Personalized Learning Solutions to Support Students' Proficiency Goals.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TouchMath , a mission-driven organization focused on serving students with learning disabilities and those struggling with math concepts, announced the strategic acquisition of Classworks, a platform that tracks and analyzes student performance data to deliver real-time academic interventions to struggling students. The strategic acquisition broadens TouchMath's special education and tiered intervention capabilities by integrating Classworks' academic screening, progress monitoring, and instruction solutions with TouchMath's innovative approach to math education.

TouchMath's high-quality, research-based math instructional materials promote concept mastery, fluency, and confidence through a multisensory curriculum. The Company's offerings include best-in-class instructional materials, digital programs, professional development services, and a comprehensive dyscalculia screener.

Classworks is a K-12 special education and tiered intervention platform that tracks and benchmarks academic progression data to deliver personalized learning experiences to struggling learners. The comprehensive solution includes academic screeners, math and reading interventions, progress monitoring, and data analytics. Classworks is validated by the National Center on Intensive Intervention (NCII) and endorsed by The Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE).

"We are excited to welcome Classworks to the TouchMath family," said Sean Lockwood, CEO of TouchMath. "This acquisition marks a strategic decision to improve our digital product offerings and expand our market reach beyond mathematics. The synergy between our two companies will drive innovation to solve schools' complex and increasing needs for students with learning difficulties."

Melissa Sinunu, President and COO of Classworks, echoed this sentiment, saying, "Partnering with TouchMath brings together complementary strengths that open new opportunities for both product offerings. Together, we will deliver improved learning experiences and support systems that address the individual needs of every learner."

Lindsey Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Classworks, added, "Our shared vision of using technology to create equitable learning opportunities is at the core of this acquisition. Joining forces with TouchMath allows us to innovate at a much greater scale and deliver even more comprehensive solutions that address the diverse needs of students and educators alike."

The integration of Classworks and TouchMath presents a comprehensive suite of products that address the broad needs of special education and tiered intervention. This strategic acquisition best positions the combined company to help students with learning disabilities develop critical life skills.

About TouchMath

TouchMath is a leading provider of explicit, multisensory math programs designed to help students of all abilities understand foundational and abstract math concepts. Founded in 1975, TouchMath has been a trusted resource for educators over the past 50 years, offering a comprehensive suite of instructional materials, professional development services, and digital resources. Aligned to state and extended standards, TouchMath is widely used in special education programs and as a supplemental math solution for Tier 2 and Tier 3 interventions. For more information on TouchMath, see https://touchmath.com/ .

About Classworks

Classworks is a leading K-12 special education and tiered intervention platform that delivers personalized learning solutions through advanced technology and detailed data. The Classworks platform features academic screeners, math and reading interventions, specialized instruction, and progress monitoring. Recognized by the National Center on Intensive Intervention (NCII) and endorsed by The Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE), Classworks is dedicated to advancing educational outcomes and supporting educators. For more information on Classworks, see https://curriculumadvantage.com/ .

For more additional information: [email protected]

SOURCE TouchMath