TouchMath® Launches Grades 3-5 Multisensory Math Solution for Special Education and Intervention

New solution addresses critical gap in math instruction as content becomes more complex, bringing proven, multisensory resources to grades 3-5 special education

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TouchMath®, a trusted leader in explicit, multisensory math instruction, announced the launch of TouchMath Grades 3-5, strengthening the company's comprehensive math offerings for special education students during the critical K-5 years. Building on the 50-year legacy of TouchMath methodology in improving student outcomes, this new program addresses the need for high-quality, evidence-based math instruction for students who continue to require additional support as content becomes more complex.

Grounded in special education research aligned with the science of math, TouchMath Grades 3-5 is designed to develop student understanding through the strategic use of the Concrete–Representational–Abstract (CRA) framework. The program combines structured lesson plans, hands-on manipulatives and digital tools—helping learners build lasting math understanding and simplifying delivery of explicit, systematic instruction for teachers in grades 3-5.

"Students with disabilities need ongoing, high-quality math instruction," said Dr. Chelsi Brosh, Senior Vice President at TouchMath. "TouchMath for Grades 3–5 provides hands-on learning to enhance understanding of abstract concepts. Expanding our instructional reach ensures students experience coherent, consistent support, grounded in evidence-based practices, as they progress through elementary school."

The solution features comprehensive Teacher Editions, carefully scaffolded student activity sheets designed for use during guided practice, and two new proprietary hands-on manipulatives, TouchCubes™ for Measurement and TouchFractions™ and Equivalence giving students hands-on tools that transform abstract concepts into more concrete, accessible learning experiences.

Available in print and blended formats, the blended solution features AI-powered progress monitoring, a validated math screener, digital practice and games, and data dashboards that support and inform instructional decision-making.

"Our goal is to remove barriers for students and teachers," added Dr. Brosh. "This expansion to support students in grades 3-5 directly fills a gap, providing a math solution designed to address the diverse and individualized needs of these students."

TouchMath has a longstanding track record of supporting students in special education and intervention settings by making abstract math concepts concrete and accessible. Now part of the 95 Percent Group family, TouchMath Grades 3–5 carries that proven approach forward in a more advanced program designed to meet the needs of learners who require additional math support.

Learn more at https://touchmath.com/grades-3-4-5-expansion/ or join us for our free webinar, Making Fractions, Measurement, and Data Concrete for Grades 3-5, on May 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

About 95 Percent Group

95 Percent Group is an educational publishing and technology company whose mission is to build on science to empower teachers with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to develop strong readers. Using a structured-literacy approach, the company's One95 Literacy Ecosystem™ integrates proven resources and professional learning into one cohesive system across all tiers of instruction, delivering on the promise that, with evidence-aligned instruction, 95 percent or more of students can read. The company's 2025 acquisition of All About Learning Press (AALP) expanded 95 Percent Group into the homeschool and small private school learning market with evidence-based literacy and math offerings. 95 Percent Group is also committed to advancing research, best practices, and thought leadership on the science of reading more broadly. For more information, visit 95percentgroup.com.

About TouchMath

TouchMath is a leading provider of explicit, multisensory math programs designed to help special student populations understand foundational and cumulative math concepts. Founded in 1975, TouchMath has been a trusted resource for educators over the past 50 years, offering a full suite of instructional resources—including their proprietary manipulatives, professional development services, and digital resources. Aligned to state and extended standards, TouchMath is widely used in special education programs and as a supplemental math solution for intensive interventions. For more information, visit touchmath.com.

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SOURCE TouchMath