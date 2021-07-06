TouchPoint Software and Ministry by Text Announce Integration Partnership

DALLAS, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry by Text has partnered with TouchPoint to become its premier partner for SMS, maximizing the possibilities within SMS and providing churches with dedicated short codes. TouchPoint users will gain access to the Ministry by Text software, unlimited tools, and a team of expert consultants. With 96% of Americans owning a cellphone1, this partnership will expand church communication and outreach exponentially for TouchPoint's partner churches.

"Equipping churches with tools to have meaningful touchpoints is core to our mission. Ministry by Text's common-sense pricing, proven message delivery, and industry expertise reinforces TouchPoint's decision to name them as our premier partner for SMS," Ross Miller, TouchPoint President, said. "Their industry experience in commercial channels for over a decade brings best practice into the ministry sphere."

The TouchPoint ChMS platform seamlessly integrates with the Ministry by Text C2W (Christ to the World) software, giving users unlimited access to the Ministry by Text family of products including Text to Give, 2-way Texting, Discipleship Drip, and more. The Ministry Consultant Team partners with TouchPoint partner churches to implement a time and money saving texting strategy, allowing them to expand their reach and service opportunities. Throughout the entire process, both TouchPoint and Ministry by Text provide training and education, enabling churches to effectively configure TouchPoint for text messaging and execute targeted and effective SMS campaigns on their own.

"TouchPoint is an innovator in the church space. Through our partnership, Ministry by Text doesn't just provide technology and texting tools," Ministry by Text President, Mike Cantrell, said. "We are a diverse team of Ministry Consultants with a desire to support Kingdom work. By combining our uniquely designed software with a proven implementation strategy, we improve execution and save you money."

Among the first churches to benefit from this partnership are Cottonwood Creek in Dallas, Texas and First Baptist Cleveland in Tennessee.

Ministry by Text is a full-service SMS software development, marketing, and consulting firm created to leverage the power of SMS to meet the unique needs of the church, ministry, and nonprofits. Every part of the MBT software is grounded on providing a compliance first approach – protecting the organization and the entire ministry texting industry.

TouchPoint is a mobile-first church management software solution that enables and equips church leaders to engage their people, fund their vision, and manage their church. Founded inside of Bellevue in Memphis TN, TouchPoint proudly offers solutions for all denominations. We are honored to serve alongside many churches inside and outside of the US and make their missions our mission.

1 CTIA Industry Data https://www.ctia.org/the-wireless-industry/infographics-library

