TouchSource Launches Contactless Conference Room and Space Signage Solution With an Artistic Flair

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TouchSource delivers two new contactless, time-saving product innovations — TouchSource GroupSpaces™ and TouchSource SharedSpaces™ — for simple, visual conference room and space management. Building, property and conference space managers can use common calendaring tools to automatically display meeting information across their TouchSource digital directories, kiosks and signage for an improved user experience.

Whether managing a large inventory of conference rooms or reservable spaces for social distancing, customers can eliminate tacky paper-based signs, manual steps and the need for multiple vendors when posting meeting details for participants. TouchSource GroupSpaces™ and SharedSpaces™ are turnkey, easy-to-use, cloud-based solutions that save time, hassle and resources while delivering an outstanding user experience.

Contactless Digital Conference Room Signage Solution

is an all-in-one digital sign which includes software that shows what meetings are in a single conference room or space. The sleek, elegant display shows the day's reservations with options for inspiring scenic backgrounds. It's the perfect size for at-a-glance viewing of meetings or space reservations and enhances the aesthetics and style of any space. No need to buy software and hardware separately — it's an all-in-one platform-as-service that's low-cost and effortless to maintain. TouchSource GroupSpaces™ aggregates all of the meetings scheduled for conference rooms and any desk or space reservations and shows them on the digital directory, messaging board or kiosk. The reservations are shown in a beautifully designed format that integrates into tenant listings or other content. Use an existing TouchSource display with GroupSpaces to show meeting schedules or reservations or talk to TouchSource about upgrading to the latest in digital signage.

Open Space Reservations and Density Management

In the post-pandemic world, facility managers need to keep workplaces and public spaces safer with social distancing. Whether they want to manage desks in open floor plans or flex co-working stations or student study rooms on campus, TouchSource GroupSpaces and SharedSpaces empower them to make those non-traditional "spots" and "spaces" reservable.

What's more, reservations are visible to all from the GroupSpaces calendar on the lobby display or the on-the-spot SharedSpaces display closer to the available spaces. This enables the ability to deliver smart "density management" solutions with signage that is easily repurposed for other uses post-pandemic.

Simple-to-Deploy & Easy-to-Use Conference Room Management

What makes these solutions truly innovative is ease of use, ownership and the hallmark artistry that TouchSource puts into all of its products. Its digital conference room management suite integrates with Microsoft Outlook or Google Calendar. Whether managing the master calendar or empowering users to book their own meetings, room reservations autosync with TouchSource's solutions so that events and meetings seamlessly show up on the TouchSource displays.

Business-User Friendly

No need for IT to set it up. TouchSource has done the heavy lift. Also, no more hassles over who reserved a room. It shows who booked the space right on the display outside the room or in the lobby. Combined with the complete suite of TouchSource digital directory and information solutions for buildings, facility managers can now consolidate with a single, trusted provider for all of their digital signage, video wall and kiosk needs.

To learn more, visit www.touchsource.com or call us at 866.476.1872.

Media Contact: [email protected]

TouchSource SharedSpaces Conference Room and Space Reservation Signage

