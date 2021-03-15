TouchSource Launches the Directory Media Network to Deliver Infotainment While Reducing Operating Costs for Building Owners

DENVER, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Property owners recovering from the economic impact of the pandemic face dual challenges⏤tighter budgets following reduced rents and intensified competition for tenants. That has led visionary owners to accelerate investments in tenant and visitor experience, including sustained building hygiene and safety measures. To aid customers in facing this new business environment, TouchSource has launched the TouchSource Directory Media Network. The Directory Media Network is a service that delivers tenant listings and compelling infotainment along with relevant sponsored content.

When the digital directory is awaiting use, sponsored content rotates within the mix of listings, building messages, health notices, news, entertainment, sports and other content. By adding the Directory Media Network to a TouchSource directory, building owners and property managers can reduce the cost of their solution and upgrade visitor experience and building appeal. The Directory Media Network includes more than 10,000 premium locations across North America, and has seen rapid early adoption in key cities including Dallas, Houston and the Denver Metro areas.

With reduced staffing at facilities and visitors who prefer to self-navigate buildings, digital directories have become a must-have amenity. Cheap-looking paper flyers, flimsy stanchions with printed placards and posters might have seemed like a reasonable way to adapt early during the pandemic. But having passed the one-year anniversary of the crisis, property owners who cut corners now face a major disadvantage as the market races to win new leases from choosier tenants. Winners in the post-pandemic battle for tenants have been upgrading to premium lobbies, easy-to-update and manage directories, dynamic messaging boards, and self-service directions as top post-pandemic amenities.

"Property owners have a tough job post-pandemic," said TouchSource CEO, Ajay Kapoor. "They need to visibly showcase improved safety standards in buildings and upgrade their amenities to keep and win new tenants. And tenants' expectations are higher than ever. That's why so many customers added digital directories and wellness kiosks to their properties during the pandemic. Now, the race for new tenants is heating up as the world re-opens. Owners who can deliver a seamless, self-service, mobile-enabled directory experience are leading the pack. That's why we launched the TouchSource Directory Media Network. It empowers building owners with more options to innovate while keeping costs under control."

"Boxer Property has always been at the forefront of innovation in property management. We are committed to progressive ideas and processes that deliver the best experience to our clients and customers across in our real estate portfolio, which includes office, retail, golf and hospitality and restaurant businesses," said Michael Pariza. "By partnering with TouchSource and the Directory Media Network for content delivery, we are able to continue that spirit of innovation and deliver a high-quality and relevant experience to tenants and visitors, while conserving valuable operating costs."

TouchSource has partnered exclusively with Screenverse to deliver an experience that puts building owners and property managers in control of relevant sponsored content. Screenverse works with advertisers on digital out-of-home media services that match sponsor goals to regional and tenant demographics, and deliver visually compelling content that fits the audience. TouchSource and Screenverse deliver a compelling media network that balances the goals of the advertising community with the standards and expectations of top property owners, while giving more control of content for building owners, more content options for advertisers, and flexible contracting terms for all.

"There is a need for advertisers to adapt their communication strategies (again!) as people head back to work, school and play. The ability to reach people as they move through the world is a compelling element of digital out-of-home media, and why advertisers are excited to engage with professional audiences via the TouchSource Directory Media Network," said Adam Malone, Co-Founder of Screenverse. "Together, TouchSource and Screenverse offer a creative and simple way for building owners to do more with less while providing valuable content and information to tenants and visitors."

About TouchSource

TouchSource is a leader in smart digital displays and IoT-powered kiosk solutions. TouchSource offers a full range of simple to use software applications for digital directories and displays, information kiosks, video walls and messaging boards.

About Screenverse

Screenverse Inc. is an ad management and monetization specialist serving digital screen networks. Screenverse represents "Best in Class" digital out-of-home media networks that help advertisers reach real audiences in real places, while delivering real results. With national coverage across grocery, pharmacy, convenience, bar & restaurant, urban panels, residential and office, Screenverse offers unparalleled digital OOH reach to advertisers and agencies.

