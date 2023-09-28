Touchstone Bank Announces Strategic Restructuring

News provided by

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

28 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bank (the "Bank") today announced the completion of a reduction in force plan that is expected to decrease annual expenses by approximately $1.0 million on a pre-tax basis.

"We are continuing to implement a long-standing strategic initiative to streamline the Bank for enhanced efficiency and profitability," said James R. Black, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank. "This restructuring is intended to provide long-term and sustainable earnings enhancement without negatively impacting customer service and operational activities. I recognize that this type of transformational change is difficult, but I believe it is in the best interests of the Bank and its stakeholders."

The financial impact of the restructuring is expected to be dilutive to third quarter earnings by approximately $200 thousand on a pre-tax basis, with cost savings beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Touchstone Bank

Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has ten branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and a loan center serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements. For this purpose, any statement that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of the Bank and its management regarding future events, many of which are, by their nature, inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Any forward-looking statements made by the Bank speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

Also from this source

Touchstone Bank Names Bruce Brockwell Executive Market President

Touchstone Bankshares Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.