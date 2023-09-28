Touchstone Bank Announces Strategic Restructuring

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bank (the "Bank") today announced the completion of a reduction in force plan that is expected to decrease annual expenses by approximately $1.0 million on a pre-tax basis.

"We are continuing to implement a long-standing strategic initiative to streamline the Bank for enhanced efficiency and profitability," said James R. Black, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank. "This restructuring is intended to provide long-term and sustainable earnings enhancement without negatively impacting customer service and operational activities. I recognize that this type of transformational change is difficult, but I believe it is in the best interests of the Bank and its stakeholders."

The financial impact of the restructuring is expected to be dilutive to third quarter earnings by approximately $200 thousand on a pre-tax basis, with cost savings beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Touchstone Bank

Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has ten branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and a loan center serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

