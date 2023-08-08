Touchstone Bank Names Bruce Brockwell Executive Market President

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: TSBA) and its wholly owned subsidiary Touchstone Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the appointment of Bruce Brockwell as Senior Vice President/Executive Market President of the Bank.

Bruce Brockwell

A veteran of the local community banking industry, Brockwell is well-known throughout the community for his expertise in commercial and retail banking. He has worked in the banking industry for more than 30 years, primarily in Richmond and the Tri-Cities region. Prior to joining Touchstone Bank, he spent the last 12 years at Primis Bank in Richmond (and its predecessor Eastern Virginia Bank) where he served as Director of Commercial Banking and most recently as a Regional Market President where he was responsible for the leadership of the Richmond region. While at Primis, he had direct involvement and management of many of the bank's largest customer relationships.

"We are privileged to have Bruce join the Bank's management team as an Executive Market President. His insight into the Tri-Cities community and strong banking experience will be an extreme asset to us here at Touchstone Bank," President and CEO James Black said. "His leadership excellence and business development skills are significant to serving our local communities and progressing the Bank."

In addition to his experience growing and leading commercial and retail banking teams, Brockwell is a volunteer with the Chester Foodbank, and is a member of the Board of Directors with the Petersburg Country Club and has served as President of the Hopewell Prince George Chamber. Brockwell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Virginia Tech.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank. Most the Company's business activities are conducted through Touchstone Bank. Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has ten branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and a loan center serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

