Touchstone Bank Names Bruce Brockwell Executive Market President

Aug. 8, 2023

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: TSBA) and its wholly owned subsidiary Touchstone Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the appointment of Bruce Brockwell as Senior Vice President/Executive Market President of the Bank.

Bruce Brockwell
A veteran of the local community banking industry, Brockwell is well-known throughout the community for his expertise in commercial and retail banking. He has worked in the banking industry for more than 30 years, primarily in Richmond and the Tri-Cities region. Prior to joining Touchstone Bank, he spent the last 12 years at Primis Bank in Richmond (and its predecessor Eastern Virginia Bank) where he served as Director of Commercial Banking and most recently as a Regional Market President where he was responsible for the leadership of the Richmond region. While at Primis, he had direct involvement and management of many of the bank's largest customer relationships. 

"We are privileged to have Bruce join the Bank's management team as an Executive Market President. His insight into the Tri-Cities community and strong banking experience will be an extreme asset to us here at Touchstone Bank," President and CEO James Black said. "His leadership excellence and business development skills are significant to serving our local communities and progressing the Bank."

In addition to his experience growing and leading commercial and retail banking teams, Brockwell is a volunteer with the Chester Foodbank, and is a member of the Board of Directors with the Petersburg Country Club and has served as President of the Hopewell Prince George Chamber. Brockwell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Virginia Tech.

About Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank. Most the Company's business activities are conducted through Touchstone Bank. Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has ten branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and a loan center serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. For this purpose, any statement that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of the Company and its management regarding future events, many of which are, by their nature, inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and general economic  conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; our allowance for credit losses may be insufficient due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the recent bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; mergers, acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

