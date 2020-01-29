Touchstone Bank Reports 2019 Financial Results

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bank (the "Bank") (OTC Pink: TSBA) today announced its unaudited results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The Bank reported net income of $3.28 million available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2019 amounted to $0.99 and $0.98, respectively, and return on average assets was 0.72%. By comparison, the Bank had net income of $1.24 million available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2018 amounted to $0.37 and return on average assets was 0.29%. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Bank reported net income of $1.1 million available to common shareholders or $0.32 per share on a basic and diluted basis. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net income available to common shareholders was $294 thousand, or $0.09 per share on a basic and diluted basis.

"I am pleased with the success and progress made as our great team continues to gain momentum in many ways. For 2019, we improved earnings, all while increasing loans and deposits modestly and expanded the customer base. Our intense focus on high-quality customer service, leveraging technology and taking advantage of efficiency opportunities, should bode well for 2020 and beyond," remarked James Black, President and CEO.

Earnings

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $17.1 million, compared to $16.7 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $455 thousand, or 2.7%. Net interest income for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018 was $4.3 million. Net interest income was $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 4.14% compared to 4.38% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.92% compared to 4.41% for the same period in 2018. The Bank experienced net interest margin compression in 2019 mainly due to an increase in its costs of funds.

The Bank recorded a $100 thousand provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2019, bringing the 2019 year-to-date total to $63 thousand. The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $1.0 million.

Noninterest income totaled $3.09 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $200 thousand, or 6.9%, when compared to the same period in 2018.

The following table is a comparison of the components of noninterest income for the years end December 31, 2019 and 2018:





2019

2018

Change $

Change % (dollars in thousands)















Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 1,578

$ 1,393

$ 185

13.3% Secondary market origination fees

204

128

76

59.4% Bank-owned life insurance

319

296

23

7.8% Gain (loss) on security sales

106

(19)

125

657.9% Loss on sale of fixed assets

(30)

-

(30)

- Other operating income

914

1,093

(179)

-16.4% Total

$ 3,091

$ 2,891

$ 200

6.9%



















The following table is a comparison of the components of noninterest income for the quarters end December 31, 2019 and 2018:





2019

2018

Change $

Change % (dollars in thousands)















Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 424

$ 302

$ 122

40.4% Secondary market origination fees

39

8

31

387.5% Bank-owned life insurance

130

63

67

106.3% Gain (loss) on security sales

18

(19)

37

194.7% Other operating income

291

222

69

31.1% Total

$ 902

$ 576

$ 326

56.6%



















The increase in service charges on deposit accounts year-over-year as well as quarter-over-quarter was mainly driven by an increase in overdraft fees. The Bank implemented a new overdraft program in the first quarter of 2019. In early 2019, the Bank restructured its secondary market department which positively impacted secondary market origination fees in all of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Bank recorded $67 thousand of income from a death benefit on one of its bank-owned life insurance policies. Other operating income was down $179 thousand for the 2019 year when compared to 2018. However, the 2018 total included a one-time credit of $250 thousand from the Bank's core vendor.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $16.1 million, a decrease of $904 thousand, or 5.3%, over the $17.0 million of noninterest expense incurred during the year ended December 31, 2018.

The following table is a comparison of the components of noninterest expense for the years end December 31, 2019 and 2018:





2019

2018

Change $

Change % (dollars in thousands)















Salaries and employee benefits

$ 8,705

$ 9,031

$ (326)

-3.6% Occupancy expense

1,059

911

148

16.2% Funiture and equipment expense

1,175

1,006

169

16.8% Data processing

745

1,171

(426)

-36.4% Telecommunications

762

619

143

23.1% Legal and professional fees

492

791

(299)

-37.8% OREO losses and related expenses

40

376

(336)

-89.4% FDIC assessments

99

173

(74)

-42.8% Other noninterest expenses

3,068

2,971

97

3.3% Total

$ 16,145

$ 17,049

$ (904)

-5.3%



















The following table is a comparison of the components of noninterest expense for the quarters end December 31, 2019 and 2018:





2019

2018

Change $

Change % (dollars in thousands)















Salaries and employee benefits

$ 2,082

$ 2,204

$ (122)

-5.5% Occupancy expense

295

236

59

25.0% Funiture and equipment expense

247

277

(30)

-10.8% Data processing

162

318

(156)

-49.1% Telecommunications

194

227

(33)

-14.5% Legal and professional fees

(2)

(50)

48

-96.0% OREO losses and related expenses

16

206

(190)

-92.2% FDIC assessments

-

29

(29)

- Other noninterest expenses

817

683

134

19.6% Total

$ 3,811

$ 4,130

$ (319)

-7.7%



















The slight decline in salaries and employee benefits year-over-year was mainly due to an uptick in deferred loan costs. The decline in legal and professional fees year-over-year was mainly due to added third-party resources associated with the core platform conversion in the first half of 2018 as well as additional accounting support associated with merger accounting. The Bank over-accrued for legal and professional fees during the years ended in 2019 and 2018 and the negative expense totals shown above in the noninterest expense table for the quarters end December 31, 2019 and 2018 represent a reversal of those accruals at year end. The decline in other real estate owned losses and related expenses was due to the decline in other real estate owned properties. The improvement in FDIC assessments was due to the ability to use credits in the third and fourth quarters of 2019 to offset the quarterly assessments.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2019, total assets were $468.2 million, compared to $427.0 million as of December 31, 2018, an increase of $41.2 million, or 9.7%. Total loans increased $12.3 million, or 3.6%, when comparing total loans of $350.3 million at December 31, 2019 to total loans of $338.0 million at December 31, 2018. Loan activity throughout the Bank's markets remains stable. Deposits totaled $382.9 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $370.1 million as of December 31, 2018. Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank totaled $30.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $4.0 million at December 31, 2018.

Total equity at December 31, 2019 was $47.2 million, compared to $44.3 million at December 31, 2018. The Bank remains well capitalized as defined by regulatory guidelines.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019 was $2.3 million, or 0.65%, of total loans, compared to $2.3 million, or 0.67% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. Charge offs, net of recoveries, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, were $56 thousand, bringing the year-to-date total of net charge offs to $52 thousand. Nonperforming loans were $807 thousand, or 0.23% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. This is an improvement of $1.4 million, or 63.4%, when compared to nonperforming loans of $2.2 million at December 31, 2018. Other real estate owned at December 31, 2019 was $82 thousand, an improvement of $237 thousand when compared to the other real estate owned total of $319 thousand at December 31, 2018.

About Touchstone Bank

Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia, with $468.2 million in total assets. The Bank has eleven branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and a loan center serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors.

Touchstone Bank Financial Highlights (unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Selected Operating Data:

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 Net interest income

$ 4,283

$ 4,388

$ 4,296

$ 4,179

$ 4,277 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

100

-

(112)

75

300 Noninterest income

902

750

797

642

576 Noninterest expense

3,811

4,080

4,148

4,106

4,130 Income before income tax

1,274

1,058

1,057

640

423 Income tax expense

211

212

221

99

121 Net income

1,063

846

836

541

302 Less: Preferred dividends

8

-

-

-

8 Net income available to common shareholders

$ 1,055

$ 846

$ 836

$ 541

$ 294





















Income per share available to common shareholders:















Basic

$ 0.32

$ 0.26

$ 0.25

$ 0.16

$ 0.09 Diluted

$ 0.32

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.16

$ 0.09





















Average common shares outstanding, basic

3,321,850

3,321,458

3,321,443

3,319,170

3,315,172 Average common shares outstanding, diluted

3,351,202

3,350,810

3,350,795

3,348,627

3,344,749















































For the year ended















December 31,

December 31,















2019

2018











Net interest income

$ 17,146

$ 16,691











Provision for loan losses

63

1,000











Noninterest income

3,091

2,891











Noninterest expense

16,145

17,049











Income before income tax

4,029

1,533











Income tax expense

743

287











Net income

$ 3,286

$ 1,246











Less: Preferred dividends

$ 8

$ 8











Net income available to common



















shareholders

$ 3,278

$ 1,238

































Income per share available to common shareholders:















Basic

$ 0.99

$ 0.37











Diluted

$ 0.98

$ 0.37

































Average common shares outstanding, basic

3,320,989

3,313,731











Average common shares outstanding, diluted

3,350,367

3,343,339



































Touchstone Bank Financial Highlights (continued) (unaudited)





















(in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Balance Sheet Data:

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 Total assets

$ 468,188

$ 471,623

$ 458,083

$ 439,348

$ 426,964 Total loans

350,276

349,727

350,225

342,217

338,016 Allowance for loan losses

(2,280)

(2,236)

(2,328)

(2,358)

(2,269) Core deposit intangible

1,434

1,523

1,615

1,710

1,808 Deposits

382,924

386,680

373,877

374,627

370,147 Borrowings

30,000

29,999

30,999

12,998

4,463 Subordinated debt

3,542

3,551

3,560

3,569

3,579 Preferred stock

59

59

59

59

59 Shareholders' equity

47,219

47,446

46,193

44,951

44,343 Book value per common share

$ 14.18

$ 14.27

$ 13.89

$ 13.52

$ 13.36 Tangible book value per common share

$ 13.75

$ 13.81

$ 13.40

$ 13.01

$ 12.81 Total common shares outstanding

3,325,043

3,321,371

3,321,491

3,319,319

3,315,172 Total preferred shares outstanding

29,352

29,352

29,352

29,352

29,577

























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 Performance Ratios:

(QTD annualized)

(QTD annualized)

(QTD annualized)

(QTD annualized)

(QTD annualized) Return on average assets

0.89%

0.72%

0.75%

0.51%

0.28% Return on average common equity

8.83%

7.17%

7.39%

4.92%

2.71% Net interest margin

3.92%

4.12%

4.23%

4.31%

4.41% Overhead efficiency (non-GAAP)

82.10%

79.63%

82.65%

85.19%

84.99%

























December 31,

December 31,















2019

2018











Performance Ratios:

YTD

YTD











Return on average assets

0.72%

0.29%











Return on average common equity

6.90%

2.80%











Net interest margin

4.14%

4.38%











Overhead efficiency (non-GAAP)

79.90%

84.81%



























































December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Asset Quality Data:

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 Allowance for loan losses

$ 2,280

$ 2,236

$ 2,328

$ 2,358

$ 2,269 Nonperforming loans

807

845

951

2,233

2,202 Other real estate owned, net of allowance

82

155

166

174

319 Nonperforming assets

889

1,000

1,117

2,407

2,521 Net charge-offs (recoveries) , QTD

56

92

(81)

(15)

228





















Asset Quality Ratios:



















Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.65%

0.64%

0.66%

0.68%

0.67% Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.23%

0.24%

0.27%

0.65%

0.65% Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.19%

0.21%

0.24%

0.55%

0.59% YTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized

0.06%

0.10%

(0.09)%

(0.02)%

0.27%





















Capital Ratios:



















Total risk-based capital

14.18%

14.21%

13.82%

14.08%

14.23% Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.57%

12.60%

12.19%

12.38%

12.52% Tier 1 leverage capital

9.61%

9.80%

9.93%

10.00%

10.03%























SOURCE Touchstone Bank

Related Links

https://www.touchstone.bank

