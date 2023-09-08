Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. and Touchstone Bank Announce Management Changes

News provided by

Touchstone Bank

08 Sep, 2023, 14:29 ET

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: TSBA) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Touchstone Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the promotion of Shauna Robertson from Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources to Executive Vice President, Chief Banking and Human Resources Officer.

Ms. Robertson has 23 years of banking experience in multiple areas including human capital and talent development, recruitment, services and operations management, team building, and consumer and business banking. Ms. Robertson holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and is a graduate of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia. She is a current member of the Virginia Bankers Association Human Resources Committee and former member of the Retail Executive Committee.

The Company and the Bank also announced today the appointment of Justin Clay, Senior Vice President and Controller, as interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and the Bank. Mr. Clay has 23 years of banking experience with Touchstone Bank. Mr. Clay succeeds Joseph Pennington, who recently resigned as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Clay will serve this role until a permanent Chief Financial Officer is named.

About Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank. Most of the Company's business activities are conducted through Touchstone Bank. Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has ten branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and a loan center serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bank for more information.

SOURCE Touchstone Bank

