Touchstone Communities Launches 632 Home Community In San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Communities announced development is underway at Park Circle, a 186-acre master planned community in Valley Center, California. The project has been more than 6 years in the making and is projected to open in Spring 2020.

Touchstone Communities hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Park Circle, a 632 home project in Valley Center. From left to right. Addison Garza (Executive Vice President of Touchstone Communities), Ben Mills (Policy Advisor), Jim Desmond (County Supervisor), Kerry Garza (President of Touchstone Communities), Gina Garza (Vice President of Marketing for Touchstone Communities), Brian Nestoroff (Vice President of Operations for Touchstone Communities). Grading is now underway at Park Circle – a master-planned community in Valley Center that includes recreation centers, a public park, and retail center.

The community plan includes 632 homes, 3 private recreation complexes, 34,000 square feet of retail, and a 2.6-acre public park brimming with amenities including a stage and event lawn. More than eight miles of trails and pathways provide residents with a sustainable and pedestrian-friendly lifestyle, and offer convenient access to the recreation centers, parks, shopping, and dining.

Home prices are anticipated to range from the high $400,000s to the mid $700,000s with home sizes ranging from 1,300 to 3,300 square feet. The homes will offer a diverse mix of product types and architecture from cozy cottages to larger estate homes that will help meet the need for housing in north San Diego County.

"The intentionality that went into the design of Park Circle will be reflected in the strong sense of place future residents will experience here from day one. We focused on creating lifestyle enriching amenities and social gathering places that will be the heart of Park Circle and the entire Valley Center community," said Kerry Garza, President of Touchstone Communities.

Grading operations commenced earlier this month at the site of the highly anticipated community, and a launch ceremony was held June 27th. In attendance were the Touchstone Communities management team and staff, members of the Konyn family who sold the land to Touchstone, County Supervisor Jim Desmond, and other County staff.

"Park Circle will be an excellent addition to the County, providing attainable homes to middle-income families in north county," Desmond noted.

The 2.6-acre public park will feature an event stage, barbeques, tot lots, sports courts, bocce ball and horseshoes, and many other amenities. Centrally located within the community, adjacent to the retail center, the park will be a popular spot for hosting large gatherings and events year-round.

"These features provide for a healthy and active lifestyle which is at the core of every community that Touchstone develops with our goal of creating healthy places for people to live, work, and play," said Kerry Garza.

Park Circle will be core of the South Village of Valley Center. The community is being built on the site of the former Konyn Dairy, which closed in 2008 after nearly 40 years of operation. When completed, Park Circle will offer homes within eight distinct neighborhoods and an abundance of social gathering spaces and recreational amenities.

To learn more about the community offerings and to sign up for updates, visit www.ParkCircleLife.com.

About Touchstone Communities:

Touchstone Communities is a San Diego-based real estate investment and land development company. Touchstone takes pride in planning and building distinguished projects throughout California. Touchstone's expertise includes acquiring, entitling, and developing residential and mixed-use communities that include cutting edge design, retail, multifamily and office components, recreational amenities, and regional infrastructure. Touchstone is committed to integrating sustainable and health conscious principles into each of our communities that create more desirable places to live, work, and play. Build Smart, Live Healthy, Be Happy. www.touchstonecommunities.com

