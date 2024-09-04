Touchstone Essentials' Ambassador Molly Sheridan Enters the 2025 World Marathon Challenge

Touchstone Essentials' Ambassador, Molly Sheridan, will participate in the World Marathon Challenge, an epic seven-continent race starting January 2025 where she will complete seven marathons in seven days.

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra runner, author, and Touchstone Essentials' Ambassador, Molly Sheridan, has announced her entry in the World Marathon Challenge, an epic seven-continent race starting January 2025 where she will complete seven marathons in seven days.

The World Marathon Challenge is a logistical and physical trial that brings together elite athletes from around the globe as they push themselves to the limits of endurance. Contestants run a full marathon, and then jet to another continent to do it again (and again), all within 168 hours. This colossal race kicks off in Novo, Antarctica and culminates seven days later in Miami, Florida.

At race time, Molly Sheridan will be 68, making her the eldest female competitor in the history of the World Marathon Challenge, but to Molly, age is just a number. Molly started running at age 50 and since then, has raced in over 85 ultra-marathons around the world, including the Marathon De Sables, a 150-mile trek through the Sahara desert, and the Badwater Ultramarathon, a 135-mile footrace from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney.

Between races, Molly travels across the country speaking to audiences, inspiring them to get moving towards health and wellness, even if it's just a walk around the block. Though Molly is accustomed to participating in rigorous daily workouts as she prepares for races, she encourages her followers to simply start small. For many, a leisurely stroll is all it takes to begin building a sustainable routine.

When Molly decided to participate in the World Marathon Challenge, she turned to Touchstone Essentials to support her nutritional health during training. Touchstone Essentials' commitment to using clean, organic superfoods in their supplements stood out and is one of the many reasons she decided to become an ambassador for the brand.

To power her body for training and recovery, Molly uses organic superfood smoothies with Touchstone Essentials' Super Green Juice and Organic Super Protein . Organic Super Protein provides 18g of clean, complete protein from organic plants without any dairy, soy, or gluten. Super Green Juice provides 44 organic superfoods to energize, alkalize, and support immune health.

"Molly is truly an inspirational person and her story is relatable to everyone, not just elite athletes. Molly is living proof that people can build lasting healthy habits at any point in their lives. They just need to get started," says Touchstone Essentials' CEO and Founder, Eddie Stone. "We're excited to support her for the World Marathon Challenge."

Many runners competing in the World Marathon Challenge raise money for charitable organizations. Molly is supporting three organizations, including 261 Fearless , an organization empowering women through running, SwaTaleem , an after-school program for girls from underrepresented communities in India, and SureWave Foundation , supporting humanitarian initiatives in Tanzania.

Part of Touchstone Essentials' core values is touching lives with goodness. By supporting Molly Sheridan on her journey, Touchstone Essentials is furthering the important message that Molly delivers to her followers across the country: health, wellness, and that achieving your goals is within reach.

"I'm so grateful to Touchstone Essentials for supporting me as I set out to complete the World Marathon Challenge. I'll be competing with some of the world's most passionate and dedicated athletes. Touchstone Essentials' organic superfoods give me the fuel I need to prepare for this epic adventure," says Molly.

Molly works tirelessly to make a difference by helping motivate people to start an exercise practice. Sponsoring athletes who seek to do good for the world is a natural endeavor for Touchstone Essentials, as they are dedicated to supplying the highest quality, clean detox and wellness products to anyone looking to take control of their health.

As for the World Marathon Challenge, Touchstone Essentials will be rooting for Molly Sheridan as she embarks on the 168-hour world tour starting in Novo, Antarctica on January 31, 2025.

About Touchstone Essentials

Touchstone Essentials was born in 2012 with a commitment to clean ingredients, organic practices, and sustainability. Our vision is to touch the lives of five million families with goodness. Designed to fit around a busy lifestyle, our wellness products help people detox, build, and balance and are backed by tens of thousands of five-star verified reviews. Learn more about how to build a good life at https://TheGoodInside.com .

