Touchstone Essentials Announces Craig Dalley as Vice President of Global Sales

Dalley comes to Touchstone Essentials with a rich history of success in the network marketing industry, forged over 27 years of leadership experience as a sales executive. Throughout that time, he has been instrumental in developing and implementing sales strategies with a global impact.

Over the course of his career, Dalley has established a proven track record for sales and innovation at direct sales organizations that range from start-up to multimillion-dollar brands. According to Touchstone Essentials' Founder and CEO, Eddie Stone, Dalley is the ideal partner to optimize the company's explosive growth trend.

"Craig is an immensely talented leader that can support our growth on a global scale. His passion for elevating people to their full potential makes him a perfect fit for Touchstone Essentials and our Visionary Business Owners (VBOs) will benefit from his purpose-driven approach," shared CEO Stone.

With a company vision of touching the lives of one million families with goodness, Dalley knew Touchstone Essentials was the right place to realize his goal of impacting positive change in the world.

Dally shared, "I was looking for an organization with a foundation of integrity and values. One with a rich culture of inclusion, caring, and giving back. Touchstone Essentials not only has amazing products, a generous compensation plan, and sound infrastructure for growth, they are also a company with heart."

In his role as Vice President of Global Sales, Dalley oversees the development and implementation of sales strategies worldwide and plays a critical role in driving new revenue for the company. These initiatives include the use of innovative technologies to empower VBOs to adapt and thrive in the work from home environment of the future.

Over the past year, Touchstone Essentials has experienced increased demand for its organic, plant-based supplements, resulting in 400 percent growth as people everywhere sought natural solutions to support their immune health and well-being.

Dalley explained, "The economy shifted dramatically in 2020, and as a result there is greater interest in working from home, and earning through multiple streams of income. The direct sales model is the answer for many people, and Touchstone Essentials is perfectly positioned to be a leader in this arena for years to come."

