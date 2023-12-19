Touchstone Essentials' Black Friday Sales Lead to $100K Donation

Touchstone Essentials, a detox and wellness direct sales company, has donated $100,000 to World Central Kitchen (WCK.org) as part of their ongoing commitment to giving back.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Essentials donated $100,000 to the global humanitarian group, World Central Kitchen (WCK), after record sales this past Black Friday.

In the spirit of the season, Touchstone Essentials promised ten dollars from every sale on Black Friday to go towards their charity of choice, World Central Kitchen, a 501(c)3 organization that provides fresh meals to communities facing crises worldwide.

Founder and CEO, Eddie Stone, believes in WCK's mission to heal communities through the power of food, selecting WCK as a focal point for the company's charitable efforts for the past four years. As the company has grown, so too has its ability to give back, with donation levels increasing each successive year.

"World Central Kitchen's dedication to work tirelessly in the midst of tragedy aligns with our mission to touch lives with goodness. We are honored to team up with this worthy organization to make a difference around the world," shared Stone.

Touchstone Essentials' community responded in force during the Black Friday sale with a record-breaking number of orders placed for its clean detox and organic wellness brands, propelling the company to a $100,000 donation to World Central Kitchen.

World Central Kitchen was started by renowned chef, José Andrés, after he traveled to Haiti in 2010 following a devastating earthquake to volunteer as a chef in a shelter encampment. Since then, WCK has provided over 300 million meals through field kitchens in locations that are experiencing war, political unrest, or natural disasters.

Currently, WCK is on the ground feeding those on the front lines in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as the people of Acapulco suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Otis, and stands ready to go wherever needed around the world.

Touchstone Essentials is steadfast in their commitment to giving back, partnering with multiple non-profit organizations throughout the year, including supporting the environment by planting 5,000 trees with One Tree Planted, and working with rePurpose Global to fund the removal of almost 7,000 pounds of nature-bound plastic waste.

A certified plastic-neutral organization, the company's pledge to do good work extends beyond their line of best-selling liquid zeolite detox products, to support people, the planet, and those that dedicate their lives to helping others.

Stone stated, "During a time of rising consumer awareness of the benefits of detoxing, we more than doubled in size this year, and are on track for another record year ahead. We are thankful that our growth enables us to do more good in the world."

About Touchstone Essentials

Touchstone Essentials was born in 2012 with a commitment to clean ingredients, organic practices, and sustainability. Our vision is to touch the lives of five million families with goodness. Designed to fit around a busy lifestyle, our wellness products help people detox, build, and balance and are backed by tens of thousands of five-star verified reviews. Learn more about how to build a good life at https://TheGoodInside.com.

Press Contact:

Sonia O'Farrell
+1 919-900-4300 x106
http://www.thegoodinside.com

SOURCE Touchstone Essentials

