Touchstone Essentials’ Brand Ambassador, Seychelle, Crowned 2019 APP World Tour Racing Champion

"2019 APP SUP World Champion! If you knew how many times I have written those exact words down this year, you'd know it was meant to be," says Seychelle, "I created a vision and I went for it. I'm stoked beyond belief and I hope through my stories I can inspire others to come out 'On Top of the World!'"

As indescribable as it felt, Seychelle is no stranger to victory. This Florida Keys native has racked up an impressive list of records, including her recent first place Chattajack win (for the fourth time), the Guinness World Record for the greatest distance paddled in 24 hours, and the "Fastest Paddler on Earth" female SUP title. She started paddling in 2013, snagged the Guinness record in 2015, and after a dominant year in the sport, she's now number one.

Seychelle trains hard to stay on top of her game, and credits Touchstone Essentials, a global direct selling organization specializing in organic whole food supplements and premium full spectrum hemp oil, as a critical component in her regime.

"I put my body through a lot of physical and emotional stress. I travel eight months out of the year, I train twice a day, and I put a lot of pressure on myself to perform at the highest level of my sport. Refueling, repairing, and restoring my body naturally is a priority for me. Touchstone Essentials is definitely a valued player on my team. Only natural, organic supplements and hemp oil to keep me feeling good inside is a huge WIN in my books," shared Seychelle.

Touchstone Essentials' CEO and Founder, Eddie Stone shared his excitement and pride in Seychelle's remarkable success. "Seychelle is an incredible athlete and just an inspiring human being. As a member of our Touchstone Essentials family, we couldn't be prouder of her extraordinary achievements."

Touchstone Essentials was born with a commitment to clean ingredients, organic practices and sustainability. Touchstone Essentials supplements and full spectrum hemp oil read like a recipe for good health, filled with organic ingredients, and never any toxic additives. Designed to fit around a busy lifestyle, each nutritional supplement is carefully crafted to provide plant-based nutrition easily and effectively. Touchstone Essentials believes that when we fuel our bodies with the right ingredients, we fuel our potential. Everyone deserves the good inside.

