Touchstone Essentials Donates $35,000 to World Central Kitchen

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Essentials, a global direct selling organization offering organic wellness supplements that help people to detox, build, and balance, has exceeded its fundraising goal in aid of World Central Kitchen ( WCK.org ) and donated over $35,000 in support of their worldwide relief efforts.

At a time when more families are struggling to put food on the table, Founder and CEO, Eddie Stone says it's more important than ever to support those in need.

Stone says, "Touchstone Essentials was born with a vision of organic goodness accessible to everyone. That's why we chose to team up with World Central Kitchen once again, an organization that uses the power of food to heal communities."

Touchstone Essentials is committed to touching the lives of one million families with goodness, and World Central Kitchen is an organization whose values align with this mission. So far, WCK has provided more than 50 million chef-prepared meals for communities around the world.

WCK is often the first to reach areas touched by hardship, and are usually the last to leave. When disaster strikes, WCK's Chef Relief Team mobilizes to the frontlines to provide meals to people in need. But they also stay after the smoke has cleared to help address chronic food system challenges.

Touchstone Essentials is thankful they have thrived and can give back to those in need. "We are incredibly grateful to be able to give back to such a worthy endeavor," explained Stone.

Throughout 2021, consumers' rising demand for natural ways to support immune health and well-being fueled record growth for Touchstone Essentials. The company experienced over 400 percent sales growth, continued international expansion, as well as the addition of over 200,000 new customers, affiliates and Visionary Business Owners.

This sustained growth throughout the year has enabled Touchstone Essentials to exceed their fundraising goals and make an even greater difference.

Stone shared, "Building on last year's generosity, our initial objective was to raise $25,000 this year, however, before long we were able to surpass this goal and raise over $35,000 to benefit the many worthwhile programs that WCK provides. It always feels good to do good in our community."

A focus on community health is part of a larger effort by Touchstone Essentials to be good stewards of the planet, which they pioneer by sourcing certified organic fruits, veggies, and herbs for use in their wellness supplements. It's a holistic approach that allowed the company to make a global impact throughout 2021.

In addition to the WCK fundraising campaign, Touchstone Essentials committed to going plastic neutral with rePurpose Global , funding removal of as much nature-bound plastic waste as they create, and planting 1,000 trees with One Tree Planted in celebration of Earth Day.

According to Stone, giving back is one of the many ways that Touchstone Essentials can touch lives with goodness. "Whether it's through people experiencing the products, community outreach, or financial health, we're making a difference around the globe."

To learn more, visit https://www.thegoodinside.com

