Touchstone Essentials Expands Premium CBD-rich Hemp Oil Line with Two New Strengths

Founder and CEO, Eddie Stone says, "The additional strengths were necessary due to consumer demand. The market came at us like a tidal wave, and it's only getting bigger." Market analysis by the Brightfield Group confirms this, projecting the hemp industry will rapidly grow to $22 billion by 2022.

Stone says, "Not only is the market getting bigger, it's getting wiser. People are beginning to understand the difference quality makes."

Touchstone Essentials' hemp oil is produced using non-GMO strains of hemp organically grown in the USA and retains a full spectrum of terpenes, flavonoids and cannabinoids. The Calm Premium Hemp Oil line is also THC-free and uses a unique nano-emulsification technology for fast absorption.

Mr. Stone believes Touchstone Essentials' unyielding attention to quality is a major reason for the product's success, coupled with the timing of rapidly growing interest in CBD by consumers around the globe.

Calm Premium Hemp Oil (1500mg) provides 50mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per serving while Calm Premium Hemp Oil (3000mg) delivers 100mg of CBD per serving. Each bottle provides a 30-serving supply. The THC-Free Calm Premium Hemp Oil line ships within the United States and to select markets around the globe, including Europe and Japan.

About Touchstone Essentials

Touchstone Essentials was born with a commitment to clean ingredients, organic practices and sustainability. Touchstone Essentials supplements and full spectrum hemp oil read like a recipe for good health, filled with organic ingredients, and never any toxic additives. Designed to fit around a busy lifestyle, each nutritional supplement is carefully crafted to provide plant-based nutrition easily and effectively. Touchstone Essentials believes that when we fuel our bodies with the right ingredients, we fuel our potential. Everyone deserves the good inside. Learn more about how to power your potential at https://TheGoodInside.com.

