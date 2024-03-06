Touchstone Essentials, a detox and wellness direct sales company, has been recognized for its leadership by Direct Selling News. The company was spotlighted for its success in adopting innovative digital marketing strategies to bring its all-natural supplements to a growing consumer base.

RALEIGH, N.C., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 marks Touchstone Essentials' twelfth year in business, and they are celebrating with increasing upward momentum. This continued growth caught the attention of Direct Selling News, a trusted news source in the direct sales industry, who recognized the company's innovation and leadership and spotlighted their success.

Touchstone Essentials Recognized as Innovative Leader in Health and Wellness by Direct Selling News

The direct sales industry is seeing steady growth, with sales of $40.5 billion in 2022 in the United States. Staying competitive in the industry means keeping abreast of distributor and affiliate needs, as well as the ability to pivot in an ever-changing marketplace.

Chief Marketing Officer, Sonia O'Farrell, shared insights on strategies that led to their success, "We've always tried to maintain a start-up mindset because we try to apply best practices consistently, looking for ways to innovate, adapt and be nimble".

Touchstones Essentials' innovative initiatives give them an edge over more traditional direct sales models. Using a fully integrated digital marketing strategy converts customers, but also helps their distributors and affiliates more easily connect with their own networks. This sets up their affiliates for success, "Our marketing system is working in a way to help bring big business tools and techniques to the everyday person," says Sonia.

Along with their tried and tested digital marketing techniques, they are able to make joining the company as an affiliate a breeze, perfect for anyone looking to pick up a gig and make additional income. According to data collected by Team Stage, approximately 36% of Americans are part of the gig economy, representing over one third of workers.

Touchstone Essentials positions their direct selling platform much like any other accessible app-based gig. "It needs to be as simple as downloading our app…I don't need to be a marketing or IT genius to be able to use these tools and quickly build my business," says Founder and CEO, Eddie Stone. By providing these marketing tools at no cost, they empower their affiliates to take charge of their businesses with high-quality products that can sell themselves, thanks to an integrated digital marketing system.

Of course, it's not only marketing tools that have led to Touchstone Essentials' years of success. In addition to their innovative strategies, the team stands by the integrity of their detox and wellness products, keeping ahead of the curve by providing clean, organic products.

"Transparency is important to us, we want customers and their families to know that clean, organic ingredients are in every Touchstone Essentials product," says Eddie Stone, "When you look broadly at the industry, there are very few companies that are focused on a clean product line."

As for the future, Touchstone Essentials' site currently boasts over 37,000 five-star reviews and the number of happy customers is growing worldwide. Touchstone Essentials is becoming an internationally recognized brand for detox and wellness products, as noted in the March edition of the direct sales magazine, Direct Selling News.

