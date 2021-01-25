Touchstone Investments Appoints Mary Mock to Senior Vice President and Head of Distribution

Mock started her career at Western & Southern Financial Group (Touchstone's parent company) in 2004 as director of corporate recruiting. In 2006, she began her tenure at Touchstone Investments, a member of Western & Southern. She led sales teams as Sales Desk manager and regional vice president before serving as divisional vice president. In this latest role, Mock led mutual fund distribution within wirehouse, regional, bank and independent channels in the South Division.

"During her tenure at Touchstone, Mary has proven to be an adept sales leader of actively managed mutual funds, as well as an advocate of coaching financial professionals to help grow their businesses through Touchstone's suite of practice management programs," said Touchstone CEO Blake Moore. "Mary's experience and knowledge will be critical as we expand our brand, solve for industry challenges and trends and continue Touchstone's growth trajectory."

"Being part of the Touchstone family over the last 15 years has been a wonderful experience," said Mock. "I look forward to this next opportunity to lead distribution for the company as we strive for excellence and collective success, as well as grow market share. I am committed to implementing a cohesive sales strategy, deploying the strengths and talents of our sales force and collaborating with key leaders."

Before joining Western & Southern, Mock worked for Von Lehman and Company as a human resource consultant and assistant, and at Burke, Inc. as an employment and training manager.

About Touchstone Investments

Touchstone Investments is a Distinctively Active mutual fund company committed to providing investors with access to strategies sub-advised by institutional asset managers. It employs an integrated and rigorous process for identifying and partnering with highly skilled asset managers with organizational stability, quality personnel, strong adherence to investment discipline and solid infrastructure. These attributes constitute what Touchstone holds to be the necessary elements of repeatable and competitive results over time. Touchstone advocates a robust approach when constructing portfolios that use only active strategies or employ active strategies to complement passive ones. This philosophy has produced a diverse but focused product offering that gives investors a full breadth of investment options across styles and asset classes, including U.S. equity, international/global equity, income and multi-asset funds. Based on fundamental investing, Touchstone's actively managed, high-conviction, concentrated portfolios are benchmark aware but not benchmark constrained. The Touchstone Funds are advised by Touchstone Advisors, Inc., a registered investment advisor, and are distributed nationally through intermediaries including broker-dealers, financial planners and institutions by Touchstone Securities, Inc., a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Touchstone, Touchstone Funds and Touchstone Investments are federal service mark registrations and applications owned by IFS Financial Services, Inc. Touchstone Securities, Inc., Touchstone Advisors, Inc., and IFS Financial Services, Inc., are members of Western & Southern Financial Group. For more information, please visit TouchstoneInvestments.com.

