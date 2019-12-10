Touchstone Schools® in Portland Area Earn NAEYC Accreditation

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Schools, part of Spring Education Group, announced today that all three of its locations in the Portland area – Beaverton, Hillsboro and Tigard – have earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the world's largest organization working on behalf of young children.

To earn NAEYC accreditation, each Touchstone School first went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process. NAEYC assessors then conducted site visits to verify that the programs met each of the ten standards and hundreds of individual criteria. NAEYC-accredited schools may be subject to unannounced quality-assurance visits at any time during their five-year accreditation term.

"Spring Education Group is extremely proud of Touchstone Schools for earning this prestigious national accreditation coveted by many in early childhood learning," commented Jodi Schreck, Vice President of Education at Spring Education Group. "Staff and teachers at each school have been working tirelessly to meet the high standards that NAEYC requires. We thank everyone for all their contributions to secure this accreditation, which reflects our dedication to providing the best preschool education."

NAEYC accreditation has become a widely recognized sign of high-quality early childhood education. More than 7,000 programs are currently accredited by NAEYC. Less than 10 percent of all childcare centers, preschools, and kindergartens nationally achieve this recognition.

"NAEYC-accredited programs bring our definitions of excellence for early childhood education to life each day," said Kristen Johnson, senior director of Early Learning Program Accreditation at NAEYC. "Earning NAEYC accreditation makes Touchstone Schools exemplars of good practices for families and the entire community."

About Touchstone Schools

Touchstone Schools in the Portland, Ore., area are part of Spring Education Group, a multi-brand network providing superior private school education from infant care through high school. Touchstone Schools provide a well-rounded curriculum, caring and skilled teachers, and a commitment to parent communication. For more information on Touchstone Schools, or to find a school near you, please visit www.TouchstoneSchools.com.

About NAEYC

Founded in 1926, the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) is a professional membership organization that works to promote high-quality early learning for all children, birth through age 8, by connecting practice, policy, and research. NAEYC advances a diverse, dynamic early childhood profession and supports all who care for, educate, and work on behalf of young children. Learn more at www.naeyc.org.

