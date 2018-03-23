TouchstoneCRM Becomes Xpedition

LONDON, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TouchstoneCRM, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Touchstone Group, is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from TouchstoneCRM to Xpedition.

A Microsoft Gold Partner for over 15 years, TouchstoneCRM has engaged with clients on hundreds of projects, historically delivering Microsoft Dynamics CRM. The renaming to Xpedition signifies another step in a period of growth and evolution, as the business moves beyond CRM.

Xpedition, previously known as Touchstone CRM

Every organisation's business or digital transformation represents an expedition – a journey that is unfamiliar, exciting and daunting, but ultimately rewarding. Successful expeditions require a guide, and Xpedition is that guide – experienced, familiar with the terrain, and skilled at helping clients to reach their goals.

Dean Carroll, General Manager of Xpedition, stated "As our business evolved, it was clear we were offering so much more than just software implementation, over the last few years we have become a business valued on the skills of our people. We took the opportunity to evaluate what we do, and what our clients thought of us. We surveyed clients, partners, and the broader market, and discovered what we were known for, and how highly regarded our people were by the organisations we work with."

Carroll continues, "Our ambitions to build a capability beyond just traditional CRM also meant we needed a change. We're now in a position where we offer a broader range of cloud solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, across the full range of intelligent business applications. From Customer engagement through to Finance, Operations, ERP and Business Intelligence, Xpedition is an organisation with a strong heritage and some of the best people in the industry, with an exciting new brand identity that reflects how we guide clients on ambitious journeys, not being afraid to challenge them on the way."

Keith Birch, CEO of the Touchstone Group, added, "TouchstoneCRM is a business we're genuinely proud of, but it was clear that the name didn't align to its aspirations. We all feel that Xpedition is a great match for how the business operates, guiding clients, using their expertise, and delivering value. Xpedition remains a key part of the Touchstone Group and we look forward to seeing it move forward with its own unique, modern identity."

Carroll commented, "We maintain our commitment to existing clients, and look forward to continuing to work closely with them, as well as working with new clients over the coming months and years. We recognise what we do really well, with our expert team driving business success through intelligent, cloud based business applications. Looking ahead, our clients can expect positive experiences, with our consultants showing them the way."

About Xpedition Ltd

www.xpedition.co.uk

At Xpedition we guide your path to growth, through the implementation of intelligent cloud-based business applications. We help our clients to understand how technology can empower their business in real terms, and we deliver.

Previously known as TouchstoneCRM, we offer so much more than CRM and business software. We deliver real business value through expert consultancy. We're known for our questioning nature and for challenging the status quo.

We succeed when you succeed, inspiring clients with insight led guidance. Our market leading expertise and industry knowledge will help your business to reach its goals.

We understand your industry. Our experts are passionate about sharing their knowledge, revitalising client experiences and improving operational efficiency. At Xpedition, we'll show you the way.

Contact

Simon Price

Xpedition Ltd

+44-020-7121-4705

www.xpedition.co.uk

info@xpedition.co.uk

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/touchstonecrm-becomes-xpedition-300618744.html

SOURCE Xpedition Limited