Toufayan Bakeries deliciously satisfies keto cravings, expands availability in major retailers nationwide.

RIDGEFIELD, N.J., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toufayan Bakeries, a leading provider of delicious baked goods and one of the oldest privately owned bakeries in the country, is experiencing remarkable growth as consumer interest in their new KETO line of pita, wraps and flatbread surges. Enthusiasts of the keto (ketogenic) diet are loyal to brands that cater to their needs with delicious products. Interest in Toufayan's KETO line has led to robust sales and increased distribution, including availability in retailers nationwide including Food Lion, Stop & Shop, ShopRite and more than 1,300 Publix and 1,000 Walmart stores nationwide.

The keto diet, which encourages the consumption of low-carb and high-protein foods, has gained a loyal following thanks to potential weight management and health benefits for some individuals. Toufayan Bakeries recognized the increasing demand and lack of high-quality keto-friendly breads and expanded their product line to cater to this market. According to research conducted by the International Food Information Council, the number of people following a ketogenic diet has more than doubled since 2018*.

Karen Toufayan, vice president of marketing at Toufayan Bakeries, commented on the company's success in the category, saying, "At Toufayan Bakeries, we are committed to staying ahead of consumer trends and providing great tasting products that align with a wide variety of dietary preferences. The popularity of the keto diet presented an exciting opportunity for us to meet the evolving needs of our consumers. We're really proud of these great tasting breads made by our family for yours."

Toufayan's dedication to innovation is further exemplified by the remarkable speed with which they brought the new line of KETO products to market. From conception to store shelves, the company accomplished this baking feat in fewer than four months, showcasing craftsmanship and agility as well as a deep commitment to catering to consumer needs. The ability to innovate quickly has set Toufayan Bakeries apart for decades, ensuring retailers and consumers feel confident relyin' on Toufayan.

Paul Constantino, vice president of sales at Toufayan Bakeries, highlighted the company's commitment to continuous innovation, stating, "Incredible quality and delicious innovation are core to our business. We understand the importance of staying ahead of consumer trends and are constantly exploring new ways to create products that exceed their expectations and support our retail partners in bringing only the best bread home for families nationwide."

To discover delicious recipes made with Toufayan KETO products, such as the one below, visit Toufayan here.

Keto Enchilada Quesadilla

Ingredients

1 Toufayan Keto Wraps

1 cup rotisserie chicken, pulled and chopped

¼ cup enchilada sauce

2 tbsp olive oil

½ cup Tex-Mex style cheese, grated

Thinly sliced jalapenos, chopped cilantro and salsa for serving

Directions

In a bowl, mix pulled chicken and enchilada sauce until fully covered. Set aside. Spray or brush olive on both sides of a Toufayan Bakeries Keto wrap and place on a non-stick pan or skillet on medium heat. Once the wrap is heated on one side, flip and heavily top the entire wrap with grated cheese. Allow cheese to melt and then disperse chicken mixture, sliced jalapeños, and chopped cilantro on half of the quesadilla. Fold the wrap like a book and cook until the quesadilla is golden brown on both sides. Cut into 3 triangles and serve immediately with your favorite salsa.

With an expanded presence on Amazon and at retailers nationwide, Toufayan Bakeries is a premier provider of KETO-friendly baked goods. Find Toufayan KETO products in the deli or bakery department at your favorite local retailer.

