Toufayan Bakeries Official Pita and Flatbread Partner for Blockbuster Sequel, 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3'

RIDGEFIELD, N.J., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toufayan Bakeries, a leading provider of delicious baked goods and one of the largest privately owned bakeries in the country, is proud to announce its partnership as the Official Pita and Flatbread of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," scheduled to hit theaters on September 8, 2023. As a family-owned business, Toufayan Bakeries connects deeply with the film franchise's celebration of family, fun, and delicious food and has an exciting line-up of summer events to commemorate this collaboration.

"We're delighted to partner with a franchise that so perfectly aligns with our values around family, quality, and tradition," said Karen Toufayan, VP of Marketing at Toufayan Bakeries. "In the film, the characters embark on a journey to their homeland, and we cherish the notion of celebrating heritage, especially through food, which is why we put our hearts and souls into sharing the breads of our heritage with families nationwide. As the Official Pita and Flatbread partner for the highly anticipated film, we're giving fans plenty to celebrate and enjoy this summer.

Celebrate with Toufayan!

  • Limited Time Co-Branded Packaging: Keep an eye out for Toufayan in your local grocery store, where fun in-store signage and attention-grabbing balloons highlight the partnership. Pick up Toufayan's limited-edition, eye-catching packaging featuring film promotion and exclusive Greek recipes inspired by the film.
  • Win a Trip to Greece: Toufayan is giving customers the chance to win a dream trip to Greece. Visit www.Toufayan.com/giveaway to learn more.
  • Win a movie pack from Fandango: Make memories by heading to the theater for a film adventure with someone you cherish. Follow us on social media for details: @Toufayan
  • Downloadable Greek Recipe Cookbook: Fans can immerse themselves in Greek culture at home with a downloadable Greek recipe cookbook available at www.Toufayan.com/giveaway
  • Influencer Partnerships: Follow @HungryGirl and @Hungry.Happens for incredible film-inspired recipe inspiration.
  • TV Cooking Segments: Food Network's Chef George Duran will share delicious recipes on TV and social media ensuring you'll dip into simple make-at home Greek flavors from souvlaki to tzatziki. 

Discover Toufayan breads in the deli aisle of your favorite supermarket or on Amazon.com and join us this summer as we celebrate our love of family, fun, and delicious food.

Nothing goes better with pita or flatbread than fresh Tzatziki. Try this recipe below from Chef George Duran.

Fresh, Easy Tzatziki

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1 medium cucumber peeled seeded and chopped
  • 1 garlic clove chopped
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill
  • ½ teaspoon salt and pepper
  • Toufayan Pita

Stir together all the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with fresh dill. Serve with Toufayan Pita or Flatbread. 

About Toufayan Bakeries:
Since 1926, families have been relyin' on the fresh taste of Toufayan. Toufayan is one of the oldest and largest privately held specialty bread bakeries in the US. Making the best bread has always been a passion for the Toufayan family. For almost 90 years, the Toufayans have been filling lunch boxes, toasters, and tummies with fresh lines of pitas, flatbreads, bagels, wraps, lavash, and breadsticks. Based in Ridgefield, N.J. with bakeries in Orlando and Plant City, Florida, the third generation of Toufayans oversees the entire process from ingredient sourcing and production to distribution. While trends come and go, high quality, fresh and authentic products are always in demand. The Toufayan family is committed to quality you can taste. Find Toufayan at www.toufayan.com and www.facebook.com/toufayan.

ABOUT MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3
From writer and director Nia Vardalos, the worldwide phenomenon, My Big Fat Greek Wedding is coming back to theaters with a brand-new adventure. Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. Opa! The film stars returning favorites Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, with Lainie Kazan, and Andrea Martin. It will be released in theaters beginning September 8, 2023.

Media Contact:
Ilya Welfeld
845-705-0076
[email protected] 

SOURCE Toufayan Bakeries

