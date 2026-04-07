Toufayan Bakeries Seed Oil-Free Wraps Now Available Nationwide And On Amazon

Classic, Whole Wheat, Sundried Tomato, Garlic Pesto, and Savory Spinach Wraps are made with pure Avocado Oil

RIDGEFIELD, N.J., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toufayan Bakeries, one of the largest family-owned bakeries in the U.S., announced that its line of 100% seed oil-free wraps made with pure avocado oil is now available nationally and on Amazon. Known for keeping a close ear to the ground and a quick hand in the kitchen, Toufayan launched this latest innovation in response to growing consumer enthusiasm for products free of seed oils.

Toufayan Bakeries launches Seed Oil-Free Wraps Toufayan Bakeries Celebrates 100 Years

"Working with both foodservice and retail, we often spot ingredient, diet and lifestyle trends early," said Karen Toufayan, VP of Marketing. "As a family-owned business, we care about what matters to families across the country. When we saw rising interest in breads made without seed oils, we moved quickly to bake something delicious to meet that need. In fact, we've updated our entire line of delicious wraps with this new recipe for a complete line of wraps that are soft, versatile, and full of flavor."

Baked in America, Toufayan's seed oil-free wraps are crafted to deliver the same soft, pliable texture and versatility customers expect and are perfect for quesadillas, burritos, thin crust pizzas or sandwich wraps. The difference? These wraps are made without seed oils, answering a rising call for alternatives to traditional oils. Online search interest in "seed oil-free" has surged more than 60% in the past year according to Google Trends, and influential food voices are driving conversation and interest on the topic. From foodservice menus to grocery aisles, shoppers are seeking out options that align with their values and preferences, without compromising on taste, texture, or convenience.

"Our ability to listen, pivot fast, and bake what families are asking for… that's what sets us apart. We never forget how many people are relyin' on Toufayan for the highest quality, best-tasting breads," added Toufayan. "And when your customers start asking about seed oil-free? We've already got you covered."

Toufayan's seed oil-free wraps are now available nationally wherever Toufayan products are sold and on Amazon.com.

About Toufayan Bakeries

Toufayan Bakeries is one of the largest privately held specialty bakeries in the United States. Since 1926, the Toufayan family has been baking quality products using time-tested family recipes and innovative baking techniques. With a product line that includes wraps, pita, flatbreads, bagels, and snacks, Toufayan remains committed to offering variety, flavor, and trusted favorites for every table.

For more information, visit www.toufayan.com

Media Contact:

Ilya Welfeld

917-848-2083

[email protected]

SOURCE Toufayan Bakeries