Tough™ 5EC Herbicide (Pyridate) Granted for Emergency Use in Mint

WILMINGTON, Del., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Belchim Crop Protection is pleased to announce that Tough™ 5EC Herbicide (Pyridate) has been granted a Section 18 Emergency Use Exemption in the United States for post-emergent control of herbicide resistant weeds in mint in several counties in the states of Idaho, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin. The Section 18 for IN, MI, WA, and WI are valid now through August 31, 2018, while ID and OR are valid June 20 – August 10, 2018.
Tough™ 5EC (Pyridate) is a selective herbicide for post-emergence control or suppression of actively growing annual broadleaf weeds in mint. This product, made of the active ingredient pyridate, is recommended to be used on a wide spectrum of broadleaf weeds with excellent efficacy on difficult to control weeds such as Kochia, Lambsquarters, Pigweeds and Nightshades.
Over the past several growing seasons, herbicide resistant weeds have been negatively impacting mint yields (up to 25%). Mint growers were excited to get this emergency use tool for post-emergent broad leaf weed control in the 2018 season. "We are happy to be part of the efforts to bring Tough to our customers in mint production," Tom Wood, General Manager of Belchim's USA business says. "Thanks to the support of the Mint Industry Research Council, and key university member support in each state, we are able to meet the emergency needs of the mint growers." Belchim globally owns the molecule pyridate and country by country, will continue to support the registration and product development efforts of pyridate based products.
The Section 18 Emergency Use Exemption comes as a result of the efforts of state registration specialists, specialist at the Mint Industry Research Council (MIRC) as well as members of Belchim Crop Protection. State specific labels can be found on the Belchim Crop Protection website, http://www.belchimusa.com/.
Belchim Crop Protection NV empowers farmers through innovative crop protection products and high-end technical support. Founded in Belgium in 1987, it is a globally expanding company with sales of EUR 500 Million (600 Million USD) in 2017. With innovative products, a high level of technical support and a focus on development, registration and commercialization, Belchim offers unique agrochemical solutions for today and tomorrow. To learn more about Belchim, please visit www.belchim.com.
