Tough Data, Inc. Launches to Build the Dataset Layer for Skilled Robotics

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tough Data, Inc. today announced its launch as a data infrastructure company focused on building real-world datasets for robotics and physical AI.

The company is already generating data with its first active customer and has formed a partnership with Protégé AI to expand access to real-world training data across the robotics ecosystem.

As robots move from controlled environments into real-world work, the biggest constraint is not hardware—it's data. Specifically, high-quality datasets that capture how skilled human labor is actually performed.

Tough Data addresses this gap by capturing and structuring real-world work across physical environments. Its datasets combine motion capture, multi-angle video, and task-level labeling to enable training, validation, and safety testing of robotic systems.

The company is initially focused on skilled trades and industrial workflows—areas where automation has been limited by the lack of reliable training data.

"Robots won't scale until they can learn from real work in real environments," said Vishaal Bhuyan, Founder of Tough Data. "We're building the dataset layer that makes that possible."

Tough Data is currently onboarding partners for pilot programs and custom dataset development.

