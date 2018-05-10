Tough Mudder And KILL CLIFF Announce Top Athletes Competing For $70,000 At Tough Mudder X World Championship

Deemed by many as the "Toughest Mile on the Planet," Tough Mudder X combines all the leading elements in sports fitness ranging from obstacle course racing (OCR) to High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)/functional fitness training to sprinting. With more than $70,000 in total prize money at stake – one of the largest prize pools in the fitness sports and OCR industries – the heart-stopping competition pits some of the top male and female athletes in the world from multiple disciplines against one another in a race to be crowned the fittest, fastest and toughest athletes. The race – which will be broadcast on CBS for three straight weekends in July – tests strength, agility and speed over a one-mile course featuring 10 epic Tough Mudder obstacles and 10 functional fitness Workout Zones.

The roster of elite male/female athletes competing in the action-packed television event is highlighted by CrossFit Games stars, OCR champions, UFC fighters, World's Toughest Mudder participants, former collegiate and professional athletes, American Ninja Warriors and more.

The Men's Throwdown: OCR vs. CrossFit

Leading the men's roster is reigning 2017 Tough Mudder X Champion and three-time Broken Skull Challenge Champion, HUNTER MCINTYRE, along with former Navy SEAL JOSH BRIDGES, a five-time CrossFit Games veteran and KILL CLIFF athlete. Fellow Team KILL CLIFF member RYAN ATKINS, arguably the top OCR male competitor in the world and a multi-time World's Toughest Mudder, will look to push McIntyre and Bridges. Winner of the 2017 CrossFit Games Obstacle Course event and two-time CrossFit Games finisher PATRICK VELLNER will also challenge the reigning champion. Other male athletes to watch for include JACOB HEPPNER, three-time CrossFit Games finisher and third-place at both Tough Mudder X Opens in 2018, as well as SPENCER and SAXON PANCHIK, SAM DANCER, ISAIAH VIDAL, DAKOTA RAGER, TOMMY HACKENBRUCK, JORDAN TROYAN and more.

The Women's TMX Showdown: Rising Stars vs. The Reigning Champ

On the women's side, an elite female CrossFit showdown will certainly be one of the key storylines to follow, in addition how they take to Tough Mudder's world famous obstacles and who can knock reigning Tough Mudder X champion and Team KILL CLIFF member, CORINNA COFFIN, off the podium. Coffin will face stiff competition from BROOKE ENCE, CrossFit Games athlete and fellow KILL CLIFF Athlete. Four-time CrossFit Games athlete EMILY ABBOTT will make her Tough Mudder X debut this year, as well as CASSIDY LANCE-MCWHERTER, also a four-time CrossFit Games athlete and ranked first in the world after the 2018 CrossFit Open. MARGAUX ALVAREZ, a five-time CrossFit Games athlete will return for her second attempt at a podium at Tough Mudder X. World Premiere Soccer Player of the Year, KILL CLIFF Athlete and CrossFit standout, JENN DANCER, will be back in 2018 to avenge her third place Tough Mudder X 2017 finish. Other notable athletes from the female side of the competition include CASSIDY WATTON, CAROLYNE PREVOST, HALEY ADAMS, CANDICE WAGNER, MICHELLE KINNEY, and TALAYNA FORTUNATO.

All the action, suspense and excitement of Tough Mudder X World Championship presented by KILL CLIFF will be broadcast on CBS for three straight weekends in July. The three-part TMX show debuts on Saturday, July 14 (1:00-2:00 PM, ET) with the semifinals on Saturday, July 21 (1:00-2:00 PM, ET) and the championship finale on Saturday, July 28 (1:00-2:00 PM, ET).

For more information on Tough Mudder X World Championship presented by KILL CLIFF or for any athletes interested in submitting applications to compete, please visit ToughMudder.com/TMX.

About Tough Mudder, Inc:

Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder obstacle course event series, Tough Mudder Inc. has become a leading global sports, active lifestyle and media brand. With more than 3 million participants, the company hosts more than 150+ events featuring non-competitive (Mini Mudder; Tough Mudder 5K, Tough Mudder Half, and Tough Mudder Full) and competitive (Tougher, Toughest, Tough Mudder X and World's Toughest Mudder) offerings annually in nearly a dozen countries including The United Kingdom, The United States, Germany, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Canada, South Africa, the Philippines, Oman and more through its partnerships with IMG, Invictus Events, Pro Active, Let's Run Ireland and Sports Media and Entertainment 360 (SME360). The company's content arm provides the millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with fitness, nutrition and wellness content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. Tough Mudder broadcast, OTT and Live Stream programming can be seen worldwide through partnerships with CBS Sports, Facebook, Sky Sports, The CW Network and ESPN Media Distribution. Other sponsorship and distribution partners include CELSIUS, Merrell, KILL CLIFF, Guinness, Jack Link's, BrewDog, Samsung, Lucozade Sport, Trek, Toyo Tires, Kingstone Press, Black Tower, Strandgut, Snapchat and Live Stream.

About KILL CLIFF:

Founded and created by a former Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the community, KILL CLIFF® makes clean and tasty drinks. KILL CLIFF Recovery Drinks deliver clean recovery, providing the hydration and nutrients without all the sugar and artificial colors so many beverages have today. KILL CLIFF ENDURE Endurance Sports Drinks deliver essential electrolytes and slow-release carbohydrates to support hydration and sustained endurance during activity. Headquartered in Atlanta, the KILL CLIFF team includes civilians and accomplished military veterans and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community. KILL CLIFF honors the dedication and sacrifice made by these warriors and their families by donating a portion of the proceeds through their Official Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation. KILL THE QUIT™. Visit killthequit.com and follow KILL CLIFF on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram @killcliff.

