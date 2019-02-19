Tough Mudder and Openfit Build a Virtual Fitness Community in Facebook Groups to Inspire User Results

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When Tough Mudder approached digital streaming platform Openfit to create a comprehensive branded workout and nutrition program, there were two important questions: Who would lead the 30-day body-transformation and event-prep program, and how would Tough Mudder capture the same sense of teamwork and accomplishment that made it the leading obstacle course event series in the world?

Tough Mudder selected elite athlete and four-time Tough Mudder champion, Hunter McIntyre, to train anyone who wants to tap into the Tough Mudder community to achieve a 30-day health and fitness transformation, whether they intend to enter an obstacle course event or not. And to achieve the same sense of tribe a Tough Mudder event inspires, they created a private Facebook group where the Tough Mudder spirit can come to life — just as it does on the course.

The training program created by McIntyre is called TOUGH MUDDER T-MINUS 30, and it's designed to achieve substantial strength and weight-loss results by applying the same strategy that prepares a participant for a Tough Mudder obstacle course event in 30 days.

McIntyre's style makes it feel like you're right there in the room, following the real-time workouts day by day with the cast, but it's the cohesive support you get from the Facebook group that provides you with the accountability you need to see the program through – the kind of motivation you won't normally find in a brick-and-mortar gym.

"Being in the T-MINUS 30 Facebook group with Hunter was such an awesome, motivating, and supportive experience," said Chris Oates, a veteran Tough Mudder ambassador. "You can find workout programs that challenge you, but to have Hunter actually there in the group – following your work, commenting on your videos, making you want to work harder – that makes T-MINUS 30 so much more than just another workout program. Hunter is an incredible motivator – and the support you get from the group takes the experience to a whole new level."

"When we partnered with Tough Mudder to create this program, we wanted to do more than just stream workouts, we wanted to give the user unprecedented access to a premier trainer and create the same sense of camaraderie and teamwork that has made Tough Mudder so popular," said Openfit CEO, Jon Congdon. "Instead of trying to build that portal from scratch, we opened a private group on Facebook, and the Mudder community did the rest. It was an instant success. And what's great to see is that users are organizing waves of 30-day trainings on their own. The next one is starting March 3rd."

"When I train, I always surround myself with a group of people because when we all challenge each other, we all work harder. And now I get to challenge so many people with this T-MINUS 30 Facebook group," said Tough Mudder champion and T-MINUS 30 trainer, Hunter McIntyre. "The results and the feedback have been pretty outrageous thus far, especially when you consider these people are training at home, alone, on laptops and smartphones. But then you look at this community and you realize, it's just like Tough Mudder, nobody gets left behind. I'm excited to see the next wave of results."

ABOUT OPENFIT:

Openfit is an all-new digital streaming platform that integrates fitness, nutrition, and wellness together in one place. At Openfit, we provide world-class fitness programs with workouts designed to reach any goal, perfectly paired nutrition plans, and customized wellness advice. We've searched far and wide to find the world's foremost fitness and nutrition experts to make sure our customers succeed in reaching their goals. That makes Openfit the place to go to get results and to have fun doing it. Join us at Openfit.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/Openfit, and on Instagram and Twitter @myOpenfit.

ABOUT TOUGH MUDDER, INC.

Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder obstacle course event series, Tough Mudder Inc. has become a leading global sports, active lifestyle, and media brand. With more than 3 million participants, the company hosts more than 150+ events featuring non-competitive (Mini Mudder, Tough Mudder 5K, and Tough Mudder Classic) and competitive (Tougher, Toughest, Tough Mudder X, and World's Toughest Mudder) offerings annually in nearly a dozen countries. The company's content arm provides millions of engaged brand enthusiasts with fitness, nutrition, and wellness content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. Tough Mudder broadcast, OTT, and Live Stream programming can be seen worldwide through partnerships with CBS Sports and Sky Sports. Other sponsorship and distribution partners include CELSIUS, Ace, Nexcare, Soap & Glory, Every Man Jack, Alanic, Navy Federal Credit Union, Chipotle, Toyo Tires, Black Tower Wines, Brewdog, Dare2b, Snickers Snapchat, and Live Stream.

