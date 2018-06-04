Tough Mudder Bootcamp Celebrates Flagship Grand Opening and Rapid National Expansion

With more than 500+ people in attendance at the Grand Opening celebration at the Burlington Crossroads Shopping Center (34 Cambridge Street) this past Saturday, June 2, the emerging fitness brand featured free studio classes, mini-group fitness workouts, and more in the fun festival-like environment.

With the average franchisee investing in a minimum of three locations, Tough Mudder Bootcamp's expanding national footprint is highlighted by studios opening in Boston, Houston, Florida, Las Vegas, Northern California, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey, and more.

"It is very rewarding to receive such strong and significant interest in our Tough Mudder Bootcamp offering so quickly – both at our flagship location in Burlington, Mass. and by our franchisees from across the nation. This new dynamic teamwork-driven fitness class will be the buzz of any community," said Tough Mudder Inc. CEO and Co-Founder, Will Dean. "We are excited to help communities nationwide reach their fitness goals – no matter residents athletic ability. Tough Mudder Bootcamp is designed to unite the current Mudder Tribe and provide a welcoming environment to new members."

Unlike other fitness studio offerings, Tough Mudder is concentrating its efforts on areas outside of major urban centers in which to open Bootcamps. Of the more than 3.2 million people who have participated in a Tough Mudder event, 69% reside outside the top 10 U.S. cities proper. Bootcamps only require a small footprint (2,000 to 3,000 sq. ft.) and have low equipment and other costs. Estimated total cost to open a Bootcamp is $200,000-$300,000 depending on local real estate expenses.

Based on the Tough Mudder Mission that centers on teamwork, camaraderie, courage, personal accomplishment and fun, Tough Mudder Bootcamp focuses on team training and community as it increases accountability and enjoyment. Each Bootcamp class will act as a "community center" to motivate members to achieve their fitness goals through realistic benchmarks and Tough Mudder events.

Tough Mudder Bootcamp's 45-minute HIIT classes are less than $10 a class with an unlimited membership and will deliver a full-body workout that is fun, customizable – to challenge all fitness levels – and highly motivating and social. Classes are team-based and designed around four pillars: Strength, Power, Agility and Endurance. Tough Mudder Bootcamps leverage Tough Mudder's proprietary technology platform to deliver highly effective, fun and safe workouts. All classes are drop-in ready; single classes are $20 each and membership packages range from $56-160 per month.

For more information on Tough Mudder Bootcamp and franchising opportunities visit bootcamp.toughmudder.com.

Tough Mudder Bootcamp:

Tough Mudder Bootcamp is the new brand expansion into the fitness studio sector byTough Mudder, Inc., the leading sports, active lifestyle and media brand. Established in 2016, Tough Mudder Bootcamp is a 45-minute HIIT class that delivers a teamwork-oriented, full-body workout that is fun, customizable – to challenge all fitness levels – and highly motivating and social. Six unique class types are all designed around the fitness pillars of Strength, Power, Agility and Endurance. Workouts change every day. Most importantly, all workouts are done working together with other Bootcamp goers - in partner teams, in groups or as a full class. Workouts are run using Tough Mudder Bootcamp's proprietary technology platform. Based on the Tough Mudder Mission that centers on teamwork, camaraderie, courage, personal accomplishment and fun, Tough Mudder Bootcamp focuses on team training and community as it increases accountability and enjoyment. A small footprint (2,000 to 3,000 sq. ft.), each Bootcamp class will act as a "community center" to motivate members to achieve their fitness goals through realistic benchmarks and Tough Mudder events.

