Tough Mudder To Launch Adorable New Event Series "Baby Puppy Mudder"

Free registration to Baby Puppy Mudder on toughmudder.com/babypuppy opens for a limited time on Sunday, April 1 *wink, wink*.

In the spirit of Tough Mudder's 2018 "Tougher Together" campaign, Baby Puppy Mudder will inspire the entire family to experience the company's core values of teamwork, camaraderie and having fun – with a childish twist. While no beer will be served at the finish lines; an assortment of organic snacks and chew toys will be awaiting the newest generation of legionnaires.

"We're doggone thrilled to grow our family of over three million participants worldwide by welcoming some cute and slobbery 'mini' Mudders along with their loyal pooches," said Jesse "Pit" Bull, Tough Mudder SVP of Product and Content. "It's a dog eat dog world, so Baby Puppy Mudder is a great way to encourage these daring little tykes and doggies to escape traditional playtime rituals and instead burn energy by overcoming obstacles through teamwork and, well, being as adorable as possible together."

The Baby Puppy Mudder course features mini-obstacles specially crafted for chewing, throwing, and even hiding for later. Obstacles like the outrageously wet and muddy "Dirty Diaper," "Don't Throw the Baby Out with the Bathwater," "Rawhide Revenge," "Doggy Ate My Homework," "Baby Got Back," "Who Let the Dogs Out," and "Romper Room Surprise."

Due to the overwhelming success and cuteness of the previous two April Tough Mudder event launches, Puppy Mudder (2017) and Baby Mudder (2015), the company believes Baby Puppy Mudder will surpass all adorable and cuddly event benchmarks to date.

All puppies featured in the promotion of this event are up for adoption through Tough Mudder's event partner, North Shore Animal League America. For more information on adopting the puppies or on Baby Puppy Mudder, visit toughmudder.com/babypuppy.

ABOUT TOUGH MUDDER, INC.

Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder obstacle course event series, Tough Mudder Inc. has become a leading global sports, active lifestyle and media brand. With more than 3 million participants, the company hosts more than 130 non-competitive (Mini Mudder; Tough Mudder 5K, Tough Mudder Half, and Tough Mudder Full) and competitive (Tougher, Toughest, Tough Mudder X and World's Toughest Mudder) events annually in 11 countries including China, Dubai, Indonesia, and Australia through its partnerships with IMG, Seroja and Sports Media and Entertainment 360 (SME360). The company's content arm provides the more than millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with fitness, nutrition and wellness content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. Tough Mudder broadcast, OTT and Live Stream programming can be seen worldwide through partnerships with CBS Sports, Facebook, Sky Sports, The CW Network and ESPN Media Distribution. Other sponsorship and distribution partners include Merrell, Amazon, KILL CLIFF, Guinness, Vega, Samsung, Olympus, Lucozade Sport, Nexcare, Toyo Tires, Kingstone Press, Black Tower, For Goodness Shakes, Bosch, TREK, Head & Shoulders, L'Oreal Men Expert, Käserei Loose, Snapchat and Live Stream.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tough-mudder-to-launch-adorable-new-event-series-baby-puppy-mudder-300621079.html

SOURCE Tough Mudder, Inc.