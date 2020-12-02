Tour de France Champion Geraint Thomas Joins Amp Human as Shareholder and Athlete Advisor

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amp Human, creators of PR Lotion, announced today the addition of British Olympian and Tour de France Champion Geraint Thomas to its impressive athlete roster and investor list.

The partnership marks a 2 year agreement that will see Geraint "G" Thomas as an active advisor to Amp Human as it expands its human performance portfolio, empowering athletes at all levels to achieve their limitless potential. Additionally, Geraint will be a shareholder in the early-stage company that has ambitious product and international expansion plans for 2021. G was an early adopter of Amp Human's flagship product, PR Lotion, and has been a supporter of the company's vision since its inception in 2018.

"I was first introduced to PR Lotion through my friend and teammate Cam Wurf, and it's since become a key staple for success in my performance and recovery routine. There's not a lot of true innovation in sports performance, but PR lotion is a genuine game-changer for athletes at all levels," said Thomas. "I've had the pleasure of getting to know the team at Amp Human and strongly believe in their vision to create products that push the potential of human performance, so I'm excited to be part of the team and advise on future product innovation."

G joins a robust lineup of athlete ambassadors and shareholders, including: 5 x NBA all-star Al Horford, professional triathlete and cyclist for Team Ineos Grenadiers Cam Wurf, 2 x IRONMAN Runner-up Lucy Charles-Barclay, and 7 x Pro Bowl NFL Linebacker Luke Kuechly.

"Building strong relationships with world-class athletes like Geraint is key for us. G's input and insight will be fundamental towards our growth, ensuring we continue to deliver best-in-class products for all athletes." said Jeff Byers, CEO at Amp Human. "G is an amazing athlete who demonstrates the core values we hold true at Amp Human - intention, grit and courage - we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome G to the team."

To learn more visit amphuman.com .

About Amp Human:

Amp Human is a human performance company dedicated to helping athletes at all levels achieve their limitless potential. Its flagship product PR Lotion unlocks the natural electrolyte bicarb to buffer rapid acid production in the muscle during exercise, allowing athletes to train harder and recover faster. PR Lotion is used by teams and athletes across the NHL, NFL, and NBA and is the product of choice for IRONMAN Champions, Tour de France Winners and Olympians.

About Geraint Thomas:

Geraint Thomas OBE is the 2018 Tour De France winner, a race which saw him win 2 stages including on top of the iconic Alpe d'Huez - the first British rider ever to do so. Over his 14-year career as a professional cyclist he has become one of the sport's most explosive, versatile, and celebrated riders. Away from the road, Geraint is a double Olympic Champion on the track.

