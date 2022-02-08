Tour Junkies Enter New Content Sponsorship With PrizePicks, and Kicking Off With 'Road To Augusta' Contest

AUGUSTA, Ga., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Props Network managed, Tour Junkies, the team behind Golf's top podcast network for professional golf betting analysis, daily fantasy analysis, and related insights have entered into a new content sponsorship agreement with PrizePicks, the pioneering operator of Single Player Fantasy (SPF) in North America.

The engagement will include a new dedicated PrizePicks segment on The Tour Junkies weekly betting show, sponsorship across all Tour Junkies media assets, and will launch with a co-branded 'Road To Augusta' contest. The contest will allow newly registered and existing members of PrizePicks to earn entries for a chance to win an experience in Augusta with the Tour Junkies at the upcoming majors golf event in April 2022. The weekly PrizePicks segment on the Tour Junkies betting podcast will provide unique insights from Tour Junkies hosts, David "DB" Barnett and Pat Perry on SPF Prizepicks golf contests. This sponsorship coincides with PrizePicks recently launching revamped PGA Single Player Fantasy contests on their platform in recent months. Tour Junkies Golf podcasts are available on all popular podcast platforms and live streamed Monday's starting at 8:30pm Eastern Time on the Tour Junkies Official Youtube channel.

"We're pumped to be working with PrizePicks because of their commitment to golf fans with new PGA contests in addition to their reputation as the leading single player fantasy provider in the US. Our community will be ecstatic to try out their unique PGA SPF contest offerings and will certainly be going big trying to win the 'Road To Augusta' Prize." – David "DB" Barnett of Tour Junkies

In 2020, PrizePicks forged a partnership with The Outlaw Tour that allowed golf fans to watch live streamed-events during the trough of the pandemic when the rest of the sports calendar screeched to a halt. The company's golf product has greatly evolved since that time, with the most current offerings including Birdies or Better, Fairways Hit, and Greens in Regulation.

"The golf market as a whole is in the earliest stages of adoption, and we are determined to become the #1 destination for single player fantasy golf contests for sports enthusiasts," Jordan Gold, Partnerships Manager at PrizePicks, explained. "Our sponsorship agreement with the Tour Junkies, one of the premier sources for fantasy golf analysis, will be instrumental in expanding our golf audience as we elevate our PGA product offering to new heights in 2022 and beyond."

ABOUT TOUR JUNKIES

Founded by Augusta, GA natives David Barnett + Pat Perry in September 2015, The Tour Junkies Podcast has a worldwide audience distributed across multiple podcasting platforms with over 3.5MM+ downloads since inception. The Tour Junkies network has since expanded by adding European and Korn Ferry Tour Coverage, in addition to their highly trafficked TourJunkies.com blog, "The Chalk Bomb" and "Heavy Petting" weekly newsletters, merchandise sales, and their subscription-based members only Discord, "Goalby's Nut Hut". The host duo is known for their comedic candor while outputting detailed research, betting analysis, course insights, and insider access to Golf's greatest talents and celebrity enthusiasts.

About PrizePicks:

PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to League of Legends and Counter-Strike. Centered around over/under predictions of single-statistic projections, PrizePicks allows sports fans to play against the numbers rather than each other. PrizePicks is currently the closest legal alternative to legal mobile sports betting in the majority of the United States including Top 10 markets like Georgia, Florida, Texas and California. With an existing digital footprint covering more than two-thirds of the U.S. population, PrizePicks is the most accessible type of game for the masses. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, and PrizePicks is the third product from Performance Predictions, a suite of fan engagement solutions including SidePrize, the 2016 Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association's "Rookie of the Year" award recipient. PrizePicks is available in the App Store and Google Play or at prizepicks.com. For additional information or requests for media appearances or interviews, please contact:

