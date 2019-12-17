Tour Striker Founder Martin Chuck Debuts on Golf Digest's "50 Best Teachers in America" List

PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tour Striker Founder Martin Chuck debuted on Golf Digest's "50 Best Teachers in America" 2019 - 2020 list.

A first-time member of the prestigious group, the Arizona-based instructor and inventor is among the game's most prominent coaches in the country. Gracing the Golf Digest list alongside Martin Chuck include the likes of Butch Harmon, Jim McLean and Mike Bender.

"Being included among the Top 50 coaches in the United States is very gratifying and humbling," said Martin Chuck. "I do what I love to do each day, and to be voted in by my peers is an honor that I hold dear. I had great mentors along the way, and I look forward to helping young coaches develop their skills to spread the enjoyment of this great game."

Martin Chuck started the Tour Striker Golf Academy in 2011, which has grown to one of the most successful Golf Academy and Coaching Programs in North America. A prolific inventor, he holds multiple patents for golf training aids, including the world's most popular training club, the Tour Striker Training Club. Also included on his list of inventions are the Smart Ball and PlaneMate, both of which were featured on GOLF Magazine's 2019 "Best of Everything" Top 10 Training Aids list. Martin Chuck has consulted and taught PGA Tour Winners, Ryder Cup, President's Cup and Major Champions.

A standard for acknowledging excellence in teaching, Golf Digest has compiled biennial rankings of instructors for 20 years. Based on peer evaluations from elite teachers nationwide, this year's rankings included votes from more than 1,500 teachers in a two-tiered national and regional survey. Since its first survey in 1999, Golf Digest has produced the most comprehensive instructor evaluation in the game.

Also included in Golf Digest's "Best Teachers In Your State" are Tour Striker Golf Academy Coaches Aaron Olson and Courtney Mahon.

For the entire list of "50 Best Teachers in America," click here.

