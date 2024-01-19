Tour Striker Founder Martin Chuck Soars to #7 on Golf Digest's "50 Best Teachers in America" List, #1 in Arizona

PHOENIX, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tour Striker Founder Martin Chuck soared to the top of Golf Digest's "50 Best Teachers in America" 2024-2025 list, landing seventh in the nation and first in Arizona.

As a member of the prestigious group since his debut in 2019, the Arizona-based instructor and inventor is revered worldwide for his expertise and is one of the game's most prominent coaches in the country. Gracing the Golf Digest list alongside Martin Chuck include the likes of Mark Blackburn, Chris Como and Sean Foley.

"Honestly, I'm as surprised as anyone to be listed as the top instructor in the state of Arizona and seventh in the United States," said Martin Chuck. "I'm rather humbled. What I see is a testimony to mentorship. Both Sean Foley and I came from similar coaching circles in Canada. My goal is to have a similar impact with my young coaches and students. Congratulations to all the coaches recognized for their achievements and to all the other coaches, who may not get the accolades yet, you are appreciated and your time will come."

Martin Chuck started Tour Striker Golf Academy in 2011, which has grown to one of the most successful golf academy and coaching programs in North America. He has consulted and taught PGA Tour Winners, Ryder Cup, President's Cup and Major Champions and has coached more than 50,000 in-person lessons.

A prolific inventor, Martin Chuck holds multiple patents for golf training aids, including the world's most popular training club, the Tour Striker Training Club. His expansive list of award-winning products includes the Smart Ball, which was featured on GOLF Magazine's annual "Best of Everything: Top 10 Training Aids" list, the Tour Striker Toolbox, which was one of seven products on Golf Digest's "Best Training Aids of 2023" list, and the PlaneMate, which won "Best New Product" at the 2020 PGA Show.

An industry standard for acknowledging excellence in teaching, Golf Digest has compiled the most comprehensive biennial rankings of instructors since 1999. Based on peer evaluations from elite teachers nationwide, this year's rankings included votes from more than 3,000 teachers in a two-tiered national and regional survey.

Also included in Golf Digest's "Best Teachers in Every State" are Tour Striker Golf Academy Coaches Mike Krahe (Arizona), Bryan Pate (California), and Courtney Mahon (#1 in Kansas).

For more information, contact [email protected] call 480-664-1002 or visit tourstriker.com.

