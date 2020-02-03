Tour Striker Planemate Earns "Best New Product" Award at 2020 PGA Merchandise Show

PHOENIX, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tour Striker PlaneMate took home an award for "Best New Product" at the 2020 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Fla. The esteemed recognition is determined by a panel of award-winning PGA Professionals and top golf buyers.

A revolutionary product connecting resistance bands to a belt, the PlaneMate is designed to help players of all levels improve their swing. The first product of its kind, the PlaneMate provides the feeling of a professional takeaway and transition while developing muscle memory of the key positions common to most high-level swings.

Currently sold out worldwide for the third time, the PlaneMate stood out among over 200 items featured in the 67th PGA Show's New Product Zone. Judging criteria for "Best New Product" includes aesthetics, uniqueness, filling a consumer need and packaging/merchandising support.

Recently named one of the "50 Best Coaches in America" by Golf Digest, Tour Striker Founder Martin Chuck co-invented the PlaneMate with David Woods, Owner of Driven Golf.

Supporting coaches and players to achieve their personal best through instruction and training aids, Tour Striker released a 7-Day Protocol to accompany the PlaneMate. The video series is designed to make working with the PlaneMate simple and encourages fast results. PlaneMate registration grants access to additional instructional content on the Tour Striker website.

Featured on Golf Channel's Morning Drive and GOLF Magazine's 2019 "Best of Everything" Top 10 Training Aids list, the PlaneMate is available at https://www.tourstriker.com/product/planemate/

Tour Striker is a golf training aid company dedicated to supporting coaches and helping players improve through the use of training aids and instructional content. From the rank beginner to the seasoned professional, instant feedback is invaluable. Through world class online instruction and innovative training aids, players and coaches worldwide are improving their skills, feeling game-changing feedback, and achieving their personal best with Tour Striker.

The PGA Merchandise Show, "the MAJOR of Golf Business," is organized in partnership with PGA of America and is a trade-only event, not open to the public. The next U.S. PGA Golf Show, 2020 PGA Fashion & Demo Experience, takes place Aug. 18-19 at The Venetian Hotel, TAO Nightclub and Topgolf during Fashion Week in Las Vegas. The 2021 U.S. PGA Merchandise Show is Jan. 26-29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Visit https://www.pgashow.com/.

