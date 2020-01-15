Tour Striker to Exhibit at 2020 PGA Merchandise Show

PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tour Striker is slated to exhibit at the 2020 PGA Merchandise Show on January 22-24 in Orlando, Fla. Tour Striker will offer two exclusive workshops for attendees and the opportunity to test its product line at booth #2021.

Recently named one of the "50 Best Coaches in America" by Golf Digest, the company's founder Martin Chuck will be onsite for interviews, workshops and demonstrations.

Tour Striker Founder and Top 50 Coach Martin Chuck will host two exclusive workshops at the 2020 PGA Show in Orlando, FL at Tour Striker Booth #2021. The Tour Striker PlaneMate will be featured in the New Product Zone at the 2020 PGA Show.

Supporting coaches and players to achieve their personal best through instruction and training aids, Tour Striker will offer two workshops hosted by Martin Chuck at the PGA Show — "The Modern Coach: How Training Aids and Technology Have Changed the Way We Coach" and "6 Figure Coaching: How to Build a Successful Coaching Practice." For more information, visit https://www.tourstriker.com/pga-show/

Featured on GOLF Magazine's 2019 "Best of Everything" Top 10 Training Aids list, the Smart Ball and PlaneMate will be available to demo at the PGA Show, alongside the entire Tour Striker product line.

Currently sold out worldwide for the third time, the Tour Striker PlaneMate will be featured in the New Product Zone. A revolutionary product connecting resistance bands to a belt, it is designed to help players of all levels improve their swing. The PlaneMate provides the feeling of a professional takeaway and transition while developing muscle memory of the key positions common to most high-level swings.

About Tour Striker

Tour Striker is a golf training aid company dedicated to supporting coaches and helping players improve through the use of training aids and instructional content. From the rank beginner to the seasoned professional, instant feedback is invaluable. Through world class online instruction and innovative training aids, players and coaches worldwide are improving their skills, feeling game-changing feedback, and achieving their personal best with Tour Striker.

For more information, contact media@tourstriker.com, call 480-664-1002 or visit tourstriker.com.

Media Contact:

Alanna Massey

232478@email4pr.com

480-664-1002

SOURCE Tour Striker

Related Links

https://www.tourstriker.com

