TourConnect Announces Tourplan, Toogo, and Tour32 Integrations

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TourConnect is pleased to announce integrations with Tourplan , Toogo , and Tour32 . The integration between TourConnect and these booking systems means tour operator clients will no longer have to manually load annual rates for the hotels and tours they sell.

TourConnect provides B2B tools for the travel trade, including a rate management tool, a partner management tool, and a mobile business card scanner app. Tourplan, Toogo, and Tour32 produce tour operator software, specifically focused on bookings. The new integration between TourConnect and these companies will enable tour operators to automatically upload annual supplier rates into their booking management system, significantly reducing the time and expense that comes with manual data entry.

TourConnect's rate management tool is a way to request, track, and manage all of suppliers' contracted rates. Once these rates are loaded into TourConnect, the integrations allow organizations to automatically load those rates into the booking systems with the click of a button.

With these TourConnect integrations, tour operators can:

Instantly load rates into Tourplan, Toogo, or Tour32 with the touch of a button

Save money by reducing costs associated with manually loading annual rates

Load more products, with better information, faster

Track the end-to-end annual contracting process – from requesting rates, to receiving rates, to reviewing rates, to loading rates

"Our goal is to not only connect travel suppliers with the tour operators and agents that sell their products, but to also give them tools to manage their businesses effectively," said Michael Herrmann, Founding Partner at TourConnect. "These integrations will get more product to market faster, and with better information."

These integrations are the first step in TourConnect's strategy to significantly increase connectivity across the industry. As part of this effort, TourConnect will continue to aggressively pursue integrations with booking systems, both 3rd-party and proprietary systems. The next phase of TourConnect's connectivity strategy will focus on integrations with other types of B2B software that address the challenges that industry organizations face every day.

This focus on connectivity is helping fulfill TourConnect's mission of creating a more efficient, nimble, and profitable travel industry.

For more on TourConnect, visit www.tourconnect.com .

