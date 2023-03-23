TourDay Golf rolls out industry-first shopping feature, allowing golfers to make an offer on anything -- new, like new, and limited golf products

GREENWICH, Conn., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOURDAY GOLF is a one-stop shop for buying and selling new as well as premium pre-owned golf clubs, golf accessories, and golf equipment of every kind, including limited edition.

A buyer can instantly buy at the asked-for price...or make an offer on anything.

A seller can sell quality equipment and reach would-be avid buyers like absolutely nowhere else.

Authentication

Buyers can buy with confidence since TourDay Golf authenticates & 100% guarantees the "like new" condition of all of the thousands of golf items featured on the platform. Mint, Near Mint and New are the only conditions allowed.

Sellers never have to handle customer support queries while negotiating prices and making trades...TourDay Golf handles all that.

TourDay Golf has a database with golf items over the past 20 years complete with all variations. Many items have set prices but everything is open to negotiation. It's a dream come true for golfers and collectors worldwide. Check it out at:

TOURDAYGOLF.COM

TourDay Golf is based in Greenwich, CT.

