Tourettes Syndrome Drugs Market size to grow by USD 598.85 million between 2022-2027 | North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market - Technavio

30 Aug, 2023, 12:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourettes syndrome drugs market size is expected to grow by USD 598.85 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.69%. North America is anticipated to contribute significantly during the forecast period, accounting for 43% of the global market growth. With a prominent share, North America emerged as the leader in the global Tourettes syndrome drugs market. This prominence can be attributed to factors like the region's increased incidences of Tourettes syndrome, a well-informed population, beneficial governmental initiatives encompassing reimbursements, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The substantial growth of the market is also influenced by the positive impact of healthcare facilities in the United States, catalyzed by the implementation of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. This shift has compelled medical providers to offer cost-effective technologies and services without compromising therapeutic efficacy. The rising awareness about Tourette syndrome will drive the growth of the global Tourette's syndrome drugs market. For more insights on market size - Request the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tourettes Syndrome Drugs Market 2023-2027
Tourettes Syndrome Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the Tourettes syndrome drugs market by Product (Antipsychotics and Non-antipsychotics), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global tourettes syndrome drugs market.

Tourettes Syndrome Drugs Market: Company Analysis

The report further provides comprehensive evaluations of the market's competitive environment, along with insights on major companies in the market, including:

  • Asarina Pharma AB
  • AstraZeneca
  • Bausch Health Co. Inc.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Emalex Biosciences Inc.
  • H Lundbeck AS
  • Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Paragon Biosciences LLC
  • Questex LLC
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

