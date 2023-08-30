Tourettes Syndrome Drugs Market size to grow by USD 598.85 million between 2022-2027 | North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourettes syndrome drugs market size is expected to grow by USD 598.85 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.69%. North America is anticipated to contribute significantly during the forecast period, accounting for 43% of the global market growth. With a prominent share, North America emerged as the leader in the global Tourettes syndrome drugs market. This prominence can be attributed to factors like the region's increased incidences of Tourettes syndrome, a well-informed population, beneficial governmental initiatives encompassing reimbursements, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The substantial growth of the market is also influenced by the positive impact of healthcare facilities in the United States, catalyzed by the implementation of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. This shift has compelled medical providers to offer cost-effective technologies and services without compromising therapeutic efficacy. The rising awareness about Tourette syndrome will drive the growth of the global Tourette's syndrome drugs market. For more insights on market size - Request the Sample Report

Tourettes Syndrome Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the Tourettes syndrome drugs market by Product (Antipsychotics and Non-antipsychotics), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global tourettes syndrome drugs market.

Asarina Pharma AB

AstraZeneca

Bausch Health Co. Inc.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emalex Biosciences Inc.

H Lundbeck AS

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Paragon Biosciences LLC

Questex LLC

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vertigo Drugs Market: The global vertigo drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 551.42 million at a CAGR of 5.58% between 2022 and 2027. The growing demand for vertigo drugs in developing countries is a major factor driving the global vertigo drugs market.

Wilsons Disease (WD) Drugs Market: The global Wilson's disease drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 179.97 million at a CAGR of 6.32% between 2022 and 2027. One of the driving factors for the growth of the market is growing awareness among individuals about the treatment of Wilson's disease.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

