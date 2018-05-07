TourGuide Solutions Featured at IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference

GREEN BAY, Wis., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TourGuide Solutions, North America's leading provider of tour guide equipment and plant tour headsets, will be supplying Sennheiser 2020 tour audio systems for the plant tour component of the IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology (M&T) Conference and Expo in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 8-10.

It is the fifth year in a row the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company has been chosen as the event's plant tour headset equipment provider. The tours are one of the engaging learning opportunities, including 10 world-class manufacturing tours, a number of continuous improvement sessions at the show and the Best Plants Awards program.

"The event organizers value the Sennheiser 2020 for its superior sound quality in loud environments, ease of use and reliability," said Bridget Pedersen, Event and Marketing Specialist at TourGuide Solutions. "Tour participants will be able to experience this exceptional system that assists in improving their ability to hear the tour hosts."

Conference attendees can choose from 10 plant tours in the Raleigh area. The tours provide opportunities for behind-the-scenes looks at each facility's continuous improvement efforts, use of technology and workforce best practices. The equipment will help to usher more than 800 Manufacturing & Technology conference attendees through the facilities. Participating facilities include AW North Carolina, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, bioMerieux, Caterpillar, Cormetech, Cummins, Flowserve, John Deere Turf Care, Larry's Coffee and ProtoLabs.

"We'll have the Sennheiser 2020 and ListenTALK systems available to test at our booth in the expo hall," Pedersen said. "We invite attendees to stop by and learn more about the business advantages of these systems."

The Sennheiser tour guide system features lightweight headsets with individual volume control. A sensitivity setting on the wireless microphone is available for use in extremely noisy environments, allowing the presenter to diminish up to 36 decibels of background noise and provide crystal clear audio.

ListenTALK 2-way systems, from Listen Technologies, are especially valuable for situations that call for multiple presenters and different amounts of listener participation.

"The all-in-one device enables communication as a group in loud or acoustically challenging environments," Pedersen said. "The system's devices are very easy to set up and provide an intuitive design, making ListenTALK tour guide systems a popular choice in both rental and purchase options."

About TourGuide Solutions

TourGuide Solutions is an affiliate company of OwnersEdge Inc., a 100 percent employee-owned ESOP holding company based in Brookfield, Wisconsin. TourGuide Solutions provides a wide range of Fortune 500 companies with audio equipment to usher guests through live, interactive plant tours. Its clients include Toyota, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Kellogg's, Whirlpool, John Deere and P&G. TourGuide Solutions represents multiple product lines, including Sennheiser 2020, Williams Sound Digi-Wave, Listen Technologies, ListenTALK and its own TGS-900.

TourGuide Solutions offers warranty protection, with post-warranty care standard with every purchase. Next-day service is available to locations within the United States. Call 877-204-0225 or visit https://tourguidesolutions.com for more information about TourGuide Solutions products or to request a quote.

