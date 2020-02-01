Tourico Vacations Launches Vacation Sweepstakes For 2020: Enter and Win a Great Getaway

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year again! Tourico Vacations' 2020 sweepstakes is upon us, offering valid U.S. residents the opportunity to win a free, weeklong stay in a beautiful condo right in the center of the sunshine-filled city of Orlando, FL! Once again, the drawing for this incredible vacation will take place December 30th, 2020, and all are encouraged to participate. The winner will, of course, receive accommodations for up to four people so friends and loved ones can share in the excitement, not to mention have plenty of entertainment to choose from.



After all, Orlando is known for offering some of the best dining and attractions in the world. From Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and Seaworld, to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Gatorland, LEGOLAND, and more. It's nearly impossible to run out of things to see and do. For those who want to keep the party going after hours, Player One, Downtown Disney, City Walk, and countless other nightclubs and late night hot spots can be found all over the city. Plus, there are infinite beaches nearby all within a two-hour drive for anyone who just wants to relax!



This exclusive offer is ideal for all individuals, friends, couples, or families looking to get away and have some fun together, and all you have to do is enter to win – no obligations necessary. Simply go online to: www.touricovacations.info/vacation-sweepstakes-enter-and-win-a-great-getaway, fill out the prompted entry form, and wait patiently to see if you're the lucky winner! If chosen, you will be notified right away.



Please Be Advised: any personal information you submit to Tourico Vacations as part of your sweepstakes entry or participation shall never be given, sold, or shared with any third-party organization. "The offer is only to showcase our incredible vacation opportunities and help spread the word." All transportation costs, entertainment expenses, taxes, or other travel fees and costs will not be provided. This offer is limited to one entry per person, and will expire after one year from the date of original receipt if not used, holidays excluded. If chosen to be a winner, you authorize Tourico Vacations to use your "picture and first name in future marketing."



Tourico Vacations is the first online booking engine committed to providing customers access to exceptional insider prices on over 16,000 hotels, 2,000 cruise itineraries, flights, car rentals, vacation packages, and attractions worldwide – and now, we offer incredible private home rentals as well. In addition to travel services, Tourico Vacations also offers Condos, European and American homes, a unique service offering accommodations at over 4,500 luxury vacation condos worldwide by the week.

