Tourico Vacations Reviews Innovative and Luxurious Ships Coming in 2018

As over 20 million cruise ship passengers help fuel the over 37 billion dollar cruise industry, the need for innovative and luxurious ships remains a priority. Below are the ships that everyone is most excited for this year, as well as a little information on what sets them apart from the rest.

DETROIT, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Lines' Norwegian Bliss features a massive racetrack with silent electric cars to provide endless fun without disturbing guests. The ship also features an aqua park, six infinity hot tubs, two pools, a 180-degree enclosed observation lounge, and many dining options.

The MS Roald Amundsen is the greenest and most environmentally friendly ship ever built thanks to its hybrid battery-powered engine. It features a two-story, wrap around, indoor/outdoor observation deck that provides passengers with unrestricted views.

Symphony of the Seas is Royal Caribbean's largest ship with the tallest slide, a 10-story drop aptly named the Ultimate Abyss. It also has a 40-foot-long surf simulator called FlowRider and two 40-foot rock walls.

Le Lapérouse by Ponant is the first ship with a multi-sensory lounge. Called "Blue Eye," it allows guests to view marine wildlife and interact with the ocean thanks to several underwater cameras and two massive portholes.

Celebrity Edge features its own "Magic Carpet" and Eden. Magic Carpet being a tennis-court-sized floating platform offering a full bar, incredible views, and room for live events, and Eden being a 7000-square-foot glass deck.

Nieuw Statendam from Holland America Lines offers unique on-board activities such as wine tasting and blending classes, home video-editing, and more.

Future of The Fjords is an electric, zero-emission ship that allows people to explore Norway's fjords between Flåm and Gudvangen, without guilt, thanks to its specially designed hull for minimizing wake and the erosion of shorelines.

Carnival Horizon offers access to its Dr. Seuss Waterpark and Guy Fieri Smokehouse venue, as well as its most exciting feature: its suspended two-lane bike course called SkyRide.

Uniworld's S.S. Beatrice offers a revamped lounge, majestic staircase, numerous dining settings, and new suites with options for connected rooms for larger families on vacation.

Scenic's ten-deck ship features its own on-board marina, two helicopters, a helipad, a seven-person submarine, kayaks, a spa, several theaters, an outdoor terrace, a library, an observatory, and nearly 20 diverse bars and dining options.

