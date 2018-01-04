Tourico Vacations Reviews Innovative and Luxurious Ships Coming in 2018

Symphony of the Seas is Royal Caribbean's largest ship with the tallest slide, a 10-story drop aptly named the Ultimate Abyss. It also has a 40-foot-long surf simulator called FlowRider and two 40-foot rock walls.



Le Lapérouse by Ponant is the first ship with a multi-sensory lounge. Called "Blue Eye," it allows guests to view marine wildlife and interact with the ocean thanks to several underwater cameras and two massive portholes.



Celebrity Edge features its own "Magic Carpet" and Eden. Magic Carpet being a tennis-court-sized floating platform offering a full bar, incredible views, and room for live events, and Eden being a 7000-square-foot glass deck.



Nieuw Statendam from Holland America Lines offers unique on-board activities such as wine tasting and blending classes, home video-editing, and more.



Future of The Fjords is an electric, zero-emission ship that allows people to explore Norway's fjords between Flåm and Gudvangen, without guilt, thanks to its specially designed hull for minimizing wake and the erosion of shorelines.



Carnival Horizon offers access to its Dr. Seuss Waterpark and Guy Fieri Smokehouse venue, as well as its most exciting feature: its suspended two-lane bike course called SkyRide.



Uniworld's S.S. Beatrice offers a revamped lounge, majestic staircase, numerous dining settings, and new suites with options for connected rooms for larger families on vacation.



Scenic's ten-deck ship features its own on-board marina, two helicopters, a helipad, a seven-person submarine, kayaks, a spa, several theaters, an outdoor terrace, a library, an observatory, and nearly 20 diverse bars and dining options.



Tourico Vacations is the first online booking engine designed to provide customers with exceptional insider prices on over 16,000 hotels, 2,000 cruise itineraries, flights, car rentals, vacation packages, and attractions worldwide. In addition to travel services, Tourico Vacations Reviews recently introduced Condos, European and American homes, a unique service offering accommodations at over 4,500 luxury vacation condos worldwide by the week.



