Touring is 'Grand' with the Adventure Kings Grand Tourer!

SYDNEY, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adventure Kings Grand Tourer is one of the latest releases in the camping gear lineup from Australia's leading outdoor retailer 4WD Supacentre. This tent is an update on previous models in the range and offers Australian campers a reliable shelter with a tough powder coated 1.5mm 5052 grade aluminum body which is lightweight, durable and fully waterproof for comfort even in the wildest weather.

The design of the Adventure Kings Grand Tourer folds up from its frame via heavy duty hinges from one end and can be erected in just a matter of seconds, all that is required is to release the latches on the end, and the internal spring loaded struts do all the tricky work. The tough tent canvas is 320gsm waterproof poly cotton canvas, ensuring the tent is 100% waterproof and comfortable in all weather. All fabric seams are stitched and taped, the tent has a thick water and dust-proof seal, all zippers are high quality YKK zippers, and most importantly, every single fitting on the tent is stainless steel for ultimate longevity.

For longer trips there is even 2x internal pockets and 12 volt zipper access to make running accessories from outside to inside the tent easily.

Once the tent is erected, there are strut lockouts which secure the roof of the tent from closing in windy conditions, and coupled with the 50mm thick foam insulation on both the aluminium roofing and the base offering more insulation than many homes use in their ceilings and walls.

The plush and comfortable 75mm thick open cell foam mattress has better insulation qualities than many houses. The warmest and coolest nights are not a problem and with the large mesh windows and door feature midge proof mesh screens to allow air flow but stop any insects getting inside.

The telescopic ladder system allows entry from three sides, and to assist with pack up it has a bungee cord to pull in the slack of the canvas in as the tent folds down with the integrated pull-down strap and 2 grab handles. The over-center locking latches are adjustable, lockable with a padlock and hold the tent closed firmly when the vehicle is travelling.

The brand new Adventure Kings Grand Tourer is a roof top tent that many Australians have been demanding for years, affordable, durable, comfortable and fast to setup, its no wonder these are selling incredibly fast!

