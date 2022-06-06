Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia: 6.09% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Key Trends and Opportunities to Capitalize On - Technavio

Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group- The company offers a wide range of hotels such as Aryaduta Menteng, Aryaduta Suite Semanggi, Aryaduta Bandung and others.

The company offers a wide range of hotels such as Aryaduta Menteng, Aryaduta Suite Semanggi, Aryaduta Bandung and others. Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak- The company offers suites such as Leisure suite, Junior Leisure Suite Twin, Penthouse through their hotels.

The company offers suites such as Leisure suite, Junior Leisure Suite Twin, Penthouse through their hotels. Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport- The company offers cozy rooms with all the right leisure facilities and swift transfers to reach the airports.

The company offers cozy rooms with all the right leisure facilities and swift transfers to reach the airports. Katamaran Hotel and Resort

Kempinski Hotels SA

Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort

Pesona Alam Resort and Spa

Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention

Puri Sari Beach Hotel

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.

The Tourism and Hotel Market Share in Indonesia is expected to increase by USD 21.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.81%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by type of tourists (domestic and international) and hotel type (chain hotels and independent hotels).

The tourism and hotel market share growth in Indonesia by the domestic segment will be significant during the forecast period. The domestic tourism segment dominates the market in focus. The segment is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period due to advantages such as the familiarity of such tourists with the country's tourism policies, rules, and language and culture. Domestic tourism in Indonesia is driven by the absence of currency exchange issues and the importance of regional economic growth.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Driver:

Increasing preference for local and authentic experiences:

Some tourists focus more on exploring local communities and their cultures, which are considered one of the most critical aspects of Indonesia's tourism and hotel market. These tourists prefer buying local products instead of souvenirs and undertaking adventure trips in public transport instead of taxis. Also, having dinner in a restaurant that uses zero-kilometer ingredients, including local, low-impact primary ingredients, such as meat, cheese, and honey. This new form of tourism is expected to become popular among tourists as they are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of tourism. This will fuel the market's growth in focus during the forecast period.

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Trend:

Growing internet access and online testimonials:

The Internet provides consumers with all the essential information related to travel besides customer-generated reviews through testimonials. For instance, booking.com, one of the prominent booking portals, provides users with booking options depending on the type of trip they wish to take. In 2020, the website had over 65 million guest reviews. Online testimonials are expected to garner more attention as they help travelers plan their visits and related itinerary. This is expected to positively impact the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia during the forecast period.

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 21.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.09 Regional analysis Indonesia Performing market contribution Indonesia at 100% Key consumer countries Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak, Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, Katamaran Hotel and Resort, Kempinski Hotels SA, Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort, Pesona Alam Resort and Spa, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention, Puri Sari Beach Hotel, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

