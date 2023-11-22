Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia to grow by USD 21.93 billion from 2021 to 2026; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak and Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tourism and hotel market in Indonesia is estimated to grow by USD 21.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.81%. The tourism and hotel market in Indonesia is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer tourism and hotel market in Indonesia are Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak, Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, Katamaran Hotel and Resort, Kempinski Hotels SA, Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort, Pesona Alam Resort and Spa, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention, Puri Sari Beach Hotel, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia

Company Offering:

Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - The company offers a wide range of hotels such as Aryaduta Menteng, Aryaduta Suite Semanggi, Aryaduta Bandung, and others.

The company offers a wide range of hotels such as Aryaduta Menteng, Aryaduta Suite Semanggi, Aryaduta Bandung, and others. Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - The company offers suites such as Leisure suites, Junior Leisure Suites Twin, and Penthouses through their hotels.

The company offers suites such as Leisure suites, Junior Leisure Suites Twin, and Penthouses through their hotels. Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - The company offers cozy rooms with all the right leisure facilities and swift transfers to reach the airports.

The company offers cozy rooms with all the right leisure facilities and swift transfers to reach the airports. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Impactful driver- Increasing preference for local and authentic experiences

The increasing preference for local and authentic experiences drives market growth. Tourists focus more on exploring local communities and their cultures. Such cultures are considered one of the most critical aspects of Indonesia's tourism and hotel market, rather than preferring to purchase local products instead of souvenirs. Furthermore, they also prefer undertaking adventure trips on public transport instead of taxis. Such tourists prefer having zero-kilometer ingredients. Zero-kilometer ingredients include products sourced from local, low-impact primary ingredients, such as meat, cheese, and honey. His new form of tourism is expected to become popular among tourists because they are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of tourism.

Key Trend - growing internet access and online testimonials

- growing internet access and online testimonials Major Challenges - climate change and unexpected weather developments

Market Segmentation

Based on the Market Landscape, the domestic segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period due to advantages such as the familiarity of such tourists with the country's tourism policies, rules, language, and culture. Furthermore, domestic tourism in Indonesia is driven by the absence of currency exchange issues and the importance of regional economic growth.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The sustainable tourism market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.54% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 335.93 billion.

The cultural tourism market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,600.71 million accelerating at a CAGR of 20.77% between 2022 and 2027.

Tourism And Hotel Market In Indonesia Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.09

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type of Tourists Market Segmentation by Hotel Type Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio