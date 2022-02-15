Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia to Grow by USD 21.93 Bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The increasing preference for local and authentic experiences is one of the key market drivers. Some tourists focus more on exploring local communities and their cultures. These tourists prefer buying local products instead of souvenirs and undertaking adventure trips in public transport instead of taxis. In addition, tourists are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of tourism. These factors will fuel the market's growth in focus during the forecast period.

However, factors such as climate change and unexpected weather developments will challenge market growth. Tropical hurricanes, floods, and rising sea-water levels pose significant challenges to Indonesia by severely deteriorating tourism infrastructure, resources, and buildings. Rebuilding and maintaining infrastructure can be highly time-consuming, depending on the severity of natural calamities. Environmental disasters directly affect agriculture, biodiversity, human health, and the tourism industry, which involves a recovery period of 20 to 24 months. In contrast, any political unrest takes about 27 months to recover. These factors may impact the market's revenue growth, which is another challenge for the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By type of tourists, the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia is segmented into domestic and international segments. The domestic segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period due to advantages such as the familiarity of such tourists with the country's tourism policies, rules, and language and culture. Domestic tourism in Indonesia is driven by the absence of currency exchange issues and the importance of regional economic growth.

By hotel type, the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia is segmented into chain hotels and independent hotels. The chain hotels segment accounted for the highest market share in Indonesia's tourism and hotel industry. The major driver influencing the segment growth is the consistent growth in Indonesia's travel and tourism industry.

Some Companies Mentioned

Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group



Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak



Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport



Katamaran Hotel and Resort



Kempinski Hotels SA



Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort



Pesona Alam Resort and Spa



Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention



Puri Sari Beach Hotel



Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.

Tourism And Hotel Market in Indonesia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 21.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.09 Regional analysis Indonesia Performing market contribution Indonesia at 100% Key consumer countries Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak, Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, Katamaran Hotel and Resort, Kempinski Hotels SA, Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort, Pesona Alam Resort and Spa, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention, Puri Sari Beach Hotel, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

