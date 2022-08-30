Tourism And Hotel Market size in Indonesia worth USD 21.93 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Market Landscape and Market Sizing 2026 - Technavio

Aug 30, 2022, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia is expected to grow by USD 21.93 billion a CAGR of 11.81% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? Technavio's latest report on the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia is segmented by Market Landscape and Market Sizing is curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of business needs & impeccable growth strategies.
Technavio tourism and hotel market in Indonesia reports have been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape. Get a Free Sample Report Available for Tourism And Hotel Market In Indonesia!
Top Key players in Tourism and Hotel Market In Indonesia are covered as:
- Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group
- Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak
- Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport
- Katamaran Hotel and Resort
- Kempinski Hotels SA
- Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort
- Pesona Alam Resort and Spa
- Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention
- Puri Sari Beach Hotel
- Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.
The tourism and hotel market in Indonesia will be affected by the growing internet access and online testimonials. Apart from this, other market trends include growing internet access and online testimonials. Download Free Sample Report.
Technavio categorizes the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia as a part of the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market within the global consumer discretionary. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the hotels, restaurants, and leisure market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Services
- Marketing and sales
- Support activities
- Innovation
Purchase Tourism And Hotel Market In Indonesia report @ Buy Sample Report.
Tourism And Hotel Market In Indonesia Split
- By Market Landscape
- Domestic
- International
- By Market Sizing
- Chain Hotels
- Independent Hotels
Indonesia's domestic market will significantly increase its hotel and tourism market share. The market under consideration is dominated by domestic travel. Due to benefits including these tourists' knowledge of the nation's tourism legislation, regulations, language, and culture, the segment is anticipated to maintain its market leadership throughout the projection period. The lack of problems with currency exchange and the significance of regional economic growth in Indonesia both contribute to domestic tourism.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global tourism and hotel in Indonesia industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global tourism and hotel in Indonesia industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global tourism and hotel Indonesia industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global tourism and hotel market in Indonesia?
Tourism and Hotel Market Scope in Indonesia
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 21.93 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.09
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak, Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, Katamaran Hotel and Resort, Kempinski Hotels SA, Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort, Pesona Alam Resort and Spa, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention, Puri Sari Beach Hotel, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports
Table of Content:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Hotels, restaurants, and leisure market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Services
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support activities
2.2.7 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Type of tourists
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Domestic
- International
Exhibit 20: Type of tourists - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Type of tourists
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Type of tourists
5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Type of tourists
Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Type of tourists
6. Market Segmentation by Hotel type
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Chain hotels
- Independent hotels
Exhibit 27: Hotel type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Hotel type
Exhibit 28: Comparison by Hotel type
6.3 Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Chain hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Independent hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Hotel type
Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Hotel type
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix compares Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 34: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing preference for local and authentic experiences
8.1.2 Growing affordability and rising disposable income
8.1.3 the Growing number of foreign tourists
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Climate change and unexpected weather developments
8.2.2 Increased threat of terrorism
8.2.3 Inadequate infrastructure for travelers
Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing Internet access and online testimonials
8.3.2 Self-check-ins to minimize waiting time
8.3.3 Digitalization in the hotel industry in Indonesia
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 38: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 39: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group
Exhibit 41: Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Overview
Exhibit 42: Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Product and service
Exhibit 43: Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Key offerings
10.4 Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak
Exhibit 44: Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Overview
Exhibit 45: Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Product and service
Exhibit 46: Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Key offerings
10.5 Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport
Exhibit 47: Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Overview
Exhibit 48: Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Product and service
Exhibit 49: Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Key offerings
10.6 Katamaran Hotel and Resort
Exhibit 50: Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Overview
Exhibit 51: Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Product and service
Exhibit 52: Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Key offerings
10.7 Kempinski Hotels SA
Exhibit 53: Kempinski Hotels SA - Overview
Exhibit 54: Kempinski Hotels SA - Product and service
Exhibit 55: Kempinski Hotels SA - Key offerings
10.8 Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort
Exhibit 56: Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Overview
Exhibit 57: Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Product and service
Exhibit 58: Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Key offerings
10.9 Pesona Alam Resort and Spa
Exhibit 59: Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Overview
Exhibit 60: Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Key offerings
10.10 Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention
Exhibit 62: Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Overview
Exhibit 63: Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Product and service
Exhibit 64: Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Key offerings
10.11 Puri Sari Beach Hotel
Exhibit 65: Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Overview
Exhibit 66: Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Product and service
Exhibit 67: Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Key offerings
10.12 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 68: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market Definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 72: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 73: Research Methodology
Exhibit 74: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 75: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 76: List of abbreviations
