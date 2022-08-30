Tourism And Hotel Market size in Indonesia worth USD 21.93 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Market Landscape and Market Sizing 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia is expected to grow by USD 21.93 billion a CAGR of 11.81% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? Technavio's latest report on the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia is segmented by Market Landscape and Market Sizing is curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of business needs & impeccable growth strategies.

Latest market research report titled Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Technavio tourism and hotel market in Indonesia reports have been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.

Top Key players in Tourism and Hotel Market In Indonesia are covered as:

Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group

Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak

Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport

Katamaran Hotel and Resort

Kempinski Hotels SA

Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort

Pesona Alam Resort and Spa

Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention

Puri Sari Beach Hotel

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.

The tourism and hotel market in Indonesia will be affected by the growing internet access and online testimonials. Apart from this, other market trends include growing internet access and online testimonials.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia as a part of the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market within the global consumer discretionary. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the hotels, restaurants, and leisure market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Services

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Tourism And Hotel Market In Indonesia Split

Tourism And Hotel Market In Indonesia Split

By Market Landscape

Domestic



International

By Market Sizing

Chain Hotels



Independent Hotels

Indonesia's domestic market will significantly increase its hotel and tourism market share. The market under consideration is dominated by domestic travel. Due to benefits including these tourists' knowledge of the nation's tourism legislation, regulations, language, and culture, the segment is anticipated to maintain its market leadership throughout the projection period. The lack of problems with currency exchange and the significance of regional economic growth in Indonesia both contribute to domestic tourism.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global tourism and hotel in Indonesia industry by value?

industry by value? What will be the size of the global tourism and hotel in Indonesia industry in 2026?

industry in 2026? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global tourism and hotel Indonesia industry?

industry? How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global tourism and hotel market in Indonesia ?

Tourism and Hotel Market Scope in Indonesia Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 21.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.09 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak, Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, Katamaran Hotel and Resort, Kempinski Hotels SA, Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort, Pesona Alam Resort and Spa, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention, Puri Sari Beach Hotel, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Hotels, restaurants, and leisure market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Services

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type of tourists

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Domestic

International

Exhibit 20: Type of tourists - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type of tourists

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Type of tourists

5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type of tourists

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Type of tourists

6. Market Segmentation by Hotel type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Chain hotels

Independent hotels

Exhibit 27: Hotel type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Hotel type

Exhibit 28: Comparison by Hotel type

6.3 Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chain hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Independent hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Hotel type

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Hotel type

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix compares Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing preference for local and authentic experiences

8.1.2 Growing affordability and rising disposable income

8.1.3 the Growing number of foreign tourists

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Climate change and unexpected weather developments

8.2.2 Increased threat of terrorism

8.2.3 Inadequate infrastructure for travelers

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing Internet access and online testimonials

8.3.2 Self-check-ins to minimize waiting time

8.3.3 Digitalization in the hotel industry in Indonesia

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group

Exhibit 41: Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Overview

Exhibit 42: Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Product and service

Exhibit 43: Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Key offerings

10.4 Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak

Exhibit 44: Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Overview

Exhibit 45: Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Product and service

Exhibit 46: Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Key offerings

10.5 Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport

Exhibit 47: Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Overview

Exhibit 48: Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Product and service

Exhibit 49: Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Key offerings

10.6 Katamaran Hotel and Resort

Exhibit 50: Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Overview

Exhibit 51: Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Key offerings

10.7 Kempinski Hotels SA

Exhibit 53: Kempinski Hotels SA - Overview

Exhibit 54: Kempinski Hotels SA - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Kempinski Hotels SA - Key offerings

10.8 Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort

Exhibit 56: Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Overview

Exhibit 57: Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Key offerings

10.9 Pesona Alam Resort and Spa

Exhibit 59: Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Overview

Exhibit 60: Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Key offerings

10.10 Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention

Exhibit 62: Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Overview

Exhibit 63: Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Key offerings

10.11 Puri Sari Beach Hotel

Exhibit 65: Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Overview

Exhibit 66: Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Key offerings

10.12 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market Definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 72: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 73: Research Methodology

Exhibit 74: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 75: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 76: List of abbreviations

