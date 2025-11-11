Tourism and Music Sectors Partner to Harness Power of Entertainment as Driver of Development and Opportunity

UN Tourism, UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle, and Renowned Digital Creator Khabane Lamy Broaden Center for Music Ecosystems' Campaign To Include Music Tourism

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UN Tourism has partnered with UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle (UMHL), the entertainment-driven hospitality venture powered by Universal Music Group (UMG) and the Center for Music Ecosystems (CME) to harness the power of music tourism to drive economic growth and job creation, with a focus on high-growth-potential economies.

A new Memorandum of Understanding, announced during the UN Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh will position the creative industries as a transformative force for economic growth and community empowerment through tourism. The partnership will also draw on the influence of some of the biggest names in global entertainment, including newly-appointed UN Tourism Ambassador Khabane Lame, one of the world's most influential digital creators with over 250 million social media followers. Together, they will amplify the work to the global creative community, encouraging people to recognize music as a viable path to entrepreneurship, job creation, and economic mobility.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili says: "Tourism is at its strongest when it amplifies creativity. By uniting the creative and tourism sectors, we can strengthen local capacity, unlock innovation, and ensure the benefits of culture and music reach communities everywhere."

"Music has an unmatched power to attract travelers, energize cities, and create opportunity," said Robert Lavia, CEO of UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle. "UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle was founded on the idea that music has the power to shape economies and unite communities. By identifying and investing in cultural hubs around the world, we're not just creating destinations, we're amplifying the creative energy that drives tourism, inspires pride, and generates lasting economic impact. This partnership with UN Tourism to enable CME to accelerate its work in music tourism will demonstrate music's power to deliver economic growth for communities everywhere."

Realizing massive potential of music tourism

The opportunity to accelerate economic growth by unifying music and tourism is significant. Tourism accounts for one in every nine jobs worldwide and music tourism is estimated to reach a value of $267 billion by 2030, yet it remains a niche sector. The policies, investments, and networks required to expand music tourism—particularly in emerging markets—are not yet optimized. This partnership aims to align objectives and generate new data, research, and evidence to position music tourism as a key driver of local economic development.

CME will issue a series of reports in the coming year to further expand upon the potential of music tourism. This data will be put into action by UMHL, which is developing hotels and creative hubs worldwide, to support all UN Tourism stakeholders and signatories.

The new partnership broadens CME's mission, adding music tourism to CME's work with other parts of the music economy, where it is establishing the path, partnerships, and policies to accelerate the role and impact of music to eradicate poverty by driving growth, creating jobs, and improving local economic conditions.

About UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle

UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle (UMHL), developed in partnership with Universal Music Group, is an innovative hospitality and lifestyle company with UMusic Hotels at its core. UMusic Hotels reimagine traditional hospitality by blending immersive guest experiences, live entertainment, and cultural storytelling in destinations around the world. Beyond its hotels, UMHL expands into retail, branded residences, and immersive experiences, building a global ecosystem where music, culture, and hospitality converge. By integrating entertainment, creativity, and community at every touchpoint, UMHL fosters meaningful connections and drives positive social and economic impact in the places it calls home. www.umusic-hotels.com

About UN Tourism

The World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) is the United Nations specialized agency for responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. www.untourism.int

About the Center for Music Ecosystems

The Center for Music Ecosystems is a non-profit organization that advances research, policy and global thought leadership on how music contributes to economic, social, and human development. It aims to incorporate music into how we address and solve big global problems. www.centerformusicecosystems.com

