Tourism Authority of Thailand joins hands with Thai private sector to organise biggest national new year countdown fireworks along river at ICONSIAM

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said, "By organizing such an extraordinary fireworks display, we aim to promote the Chao Phraya River as a thrilling new destination for international visitors through the excitement it will create around the river as well as by the worldwide news coverage it will attract on global media channels."

He said that the TAT is also organizing multiple other events throughout Thailand to support the travel sector and its contribution to the national and regional economies in Ratchaburi, Chiang Rai, Phatthalung, Kalasin, Sa Kaeo and Lopburi.

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., said, "ICONSIAM is proud to support and host this magnificent, riverside event that helps to re-ignite the glory of the river. Its unprecedented scale, made possible through the collaboration of multiple partners, will ensure that the fireworks show will be visible, live, to more than a million people within a radius of two kilometres."

He said, "There are many locations from which to observe the display in addition to the ICONSIAM River Park, and include the 7th floor of ICONSIAM, as well as the venues of the national countdown partners, such as Charoenkrung Creative District, Lhong 1919, Asiatique The Riverfront, The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, The Peninsula Bangkok, The Royal Orchid Sheraton, The Millennium Hilton Bangkok, and the Shangri-La Bangkok."

Mr. Chaiwatsirikul added that the partners are all also organizing various celebratory activities and shows at their own premises, which, together, will make the Chao Phraya River the most exciting place to be during the new year countdown.

Other locations offering good views of the fireworks display are Chaloem Phrakiat Park, Sathorn Pier, Wat Suwan Pier, The Royal Thai Marine Sub-Division 2, Communications Authority of Thailand building in Bangrak, Klongsan Pier, the Holy Rosary Church, and Sampeng car park.

According to Mr. Chaiwatsirikul, the fireworks use Japanese technology that utilizes sticky rice in its manufacture and which makes them more sustainable as well as minimizes their impact on the environment.

He said, "We invite visitors from around the world and hope to welcome them to participate in the many exciting activities that we are organizing as well as to view the unforgettably amazing fireworks show."

This year's edition of the fireworks display is called the 'Seven Wonders of Blessings' and is comprised of seven 'acts' that have auspicious meanings, embracing Thailand's rich history, its prosperity, religion, monarchy and agricultural bountifulness.

