Tourism Cares and Tourism Authority of Thailand Partner to Spotlight Sustainable Tourism at 2025 Global Meaningful Travel Summit

Joint initiative highlights Thailand's community-based tourism strategy as a model for travel industry leaders

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism Cares, a leading non-profit dedicated to advancing sustainability within the tourism industry, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), today kicked off its week-long Global Meaningful Travel Summit in Bangkok and Krabi. As the host destination for 2025, Thailand is showcasing its leadership in community-based and sustainable tourism, welcoming more than 40 travel and tourism executives, advisors, media, and industry associations to exchange insights and commit to action.

Now in its fifth year, the Tourism Cares Global Meaningful Travel Summit strengthens sustainable supply chain development, creates new opportunities for local businesses, and educates the industry on responsible standards and best practices in sustainable tourism.

As part of the Summit, Tourism Cares and TAT will focus on four key areas:

Illuminating how Thai organizations are using tourism to drive positive environmental, cultural, and social impact. Educational exchange: Tackling global sustainability issues through a local lens featuring Thai speakers and panelists who are championing destination stewardship, cultural heritage, and responsible travel.

Building connections between the travel trade and local partners via meaningful tours and visits in Bangkok and Krabi. Pledge-driven outcomes: Encouraging attendees to commit to actions that drive long-term positive change for their companies and destinations where they send or host travelers.

The Global Meaningful Travel Summit also highlights the evolving role of public-private partnerships between government, the travel industry, and suppliers. Local partners—from grassroots organizations and small businesses to representatives from Thailand's tourism sector, will share practical insights on stewardship and meaningful travel. At the conclusion of the program, attendees will be charged with creating takeaways and commitments on how they can positively change their business operations and drive sustainability forward.

"We are delighted to bring our Global Meaningful Travel Summit to Asia for the first time and especially thrilled to be here in Thailand —a country where community-driven initiatives are at the heart of its sustainable tourism strategy," said Greg Takehara, CEO, Tourism Cares. "From coastal villages in Krabi to the environmentally focused businesses of Bangkok, Thailand's local people are using tourism as a vehicle to generate economic, environmental, and cultural impact in innovative ways. This Summit will shine a light on their invaluable work and inspire our industry partners to build travel with purpose, fostering an equitable tourism model that is beneficial for all."

"Thailand is honored to partner with Tourism Cares to host its 2025 Global Meaningful Travel Summit," said Mrs. Chiravadee Khunsub, Deputy Governor for International Marketing Europe, the Americas, Middle East & Africa. "This gathering reflects our shared commitment to advancing sustainability and demonstrates how community-led tourism can preserve our cultural heritage, protect natural resources, and ensure that the benefits of travel reach all of our communities. As host, we are proud to welcome global partners to experience these initiatives firsthand."

Putting Thailand's People on the Map

Over the past two years, TAT has invested in its commitment to sustainable tourism by partnering with Tourism Cares on initiatives that will generate long-term positive impact for its country. In 2023, TAT launched its Tourism Cares Meaningful Travel Map of Thailand, which highlights vetted, sustainable enterprises, products, services, accommodations, and tours across the country. Today, the Meaningful Travel Map of Thailand includes more than 45 organizations across the country that work to focus on cultural heritage, environmental conservation, and regenerative practices. As part of the Global Summit, attendees will engage with several of the Map's featured partners through immersive tours and experiences, including Bang Korbua Community Tourism Club, Ban Nai Nang Community, Laem Sak Community, Patom Organic Living, Poomjai Garden, and the Varana Hotel. To view a full list of organizations on the Meaningful Travel Map of Thailand, tourismcares.org/thailand.

"The partners featured on the Meaningful Travel Map of Thailand are at the heart of this Summit," said John Sutherland, senior director of community impact at Tourism Cares. "In Krabi, villages like Baan Nai Nang and Laem Sak are showing how grassroots leadership can lift up entire communities—preserving cultural traditions, restoring natural resources, and creating new opportunities through tourism. These impact partners are proof that when tourism is built by and for local people, it becomes a force for resilience and regeneration that benefits everyone. We look forward to spotlighting these organizations and immersing ourselves in 'The Land of Smiles.'"

The Tourism Cares 2025 Global Meaningful Travel Summit, co-hosted by Tourism Authority of Thailand, is made possible through the support of Alexander + Roberts, Accor, Bob Whitley Memorial Fund, Intrepid, Kaleidoscope Adventures, National Tour Association (NTA), and Travel Answers.

About Tourism Cares:

Tourism Cares is a 501(c)(3) U.S.-based non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the social, environmental, and economic impact of the travel industry to help communities thrive. With over 20 years of commitment, Tourism Cares works to ensure that travel is a force for good by uniting, inspiring, and activating all sectors of the travel trade. As a founding member of the Future of Tourism Coalition, Tourism Cares promotes the Coalition's 13 Guiding Principles through programming, education, and resources. By empowering its members and the industry to integrate sustainability and meaningful travel into their operations, Tourism Cares aims to foster a culture of impactful and responsible travel. Learn more at TourismCares.org and on social media at @TourismCares.

About Tourism Authority of Thailand:

The Tourism Thailand Authority of Thailand (TAT), established in 1960 by the Royal Thai Government. Is the official agency promotion Thailand as a leading global destination. With U.S. offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York since 1965, TAT highlights the country's rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and commitment to sustainable, community-based tourism. For more information, visit Thailandinsider.com or follow @Thailandinsider.

