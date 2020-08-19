Tourism Experience Management Platform WishTrip Releases Package to Help Tourism Destinations Reopen During Pandemic

JERUSALEM, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism experience management platform WishTrip announced that they are offering solutions that help attractions, zoos, and parks reopen and operate more efficiently according to new coronavirus safety and social distancing guidelines. These solutions allow attraction owners and operators to remotely manage the guest experience during a time where many of these sites have far fewer resources and funds to work with, while in parallel needing to devote resources to be compliant with stricter rules and regulations due to COVID-19. WishTrip also allows sites to protect their staff via social distancing, while still offering without compromising the great experience that destinations are trying to create.

WishTrip's solution includes an in-app staff-guest chat that allows visitors to communicate with park staff while minimizing face-to-face contact, a mapping system that allows managers to see exactly how many people are in a site and their location and a push notification alert system that enables operators to notify guests of overcrowding and direct them through navigable routes to lesser viewed attractions at the site. WishTrip also allows destinations to provide guests with in-app welcome messages giving them an opportunity to provide details to visitors on safety guidelines and other important information at the site. The platform now also allows sites to add dedicated hand washing stations to in-app maps, alerting visitors when they are near one, serving as an important hygiene reminder.

"WishTrip offers tourist attractions and park operators a way to safely reopen their doors and manage guests during the pandemic, with far fewer resources than would otherwise be required," CEO Betzlel Lenzizky says. "Many of these sites do not have the infrastructure nor the funds to build an in-house guest management platform, but are seeking solutions to make sure they and their visitors are compliant. WishTrip gives these destinations the resources they need to reopen their doors to the public with safety and comfort in mind for both the guests and staff."

Additionally, WishTrip gives every visitor to a customer destination branded souvenir album that highlights the brand of the site or destination, giving significant positive exposure to tourist attractions via word-of-mouth, and shows the public that their site is safe to visit. The album is delivered directly to the visitors' phone shortly after their visit concludes and is optimized to be shared on social media. This is significant because as anyone who spends time on social media knows that approximately 76% of people share photos of their adventures on a platform, essentially giving a recommendation of what is a good idea of something fun to do during the pandemic. However according to 92% of people trust recommendations from friends and family over any other type of advertising or marketing, so the branded albums present the perfect opportunity for sites to promote themselves to their current visitors' social circles, an audience that is already captive.

WishTrip is a SaaS-based tourism experience management platform that enables tourist destinations to play a more active role in shaping visitors' travel experiences. WishTrip helps destinations learn more about their visitors, personalize their experiences and improve their online reputations. For visitors, WishTrip is a smartphone application that helps travelers seamlessly navigate customer sites, find information and record their memories.

